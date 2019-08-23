Forty-five years ago, city officials backed a plan to restore Dubuque’s oldest park to its original, iconic look.
Washington Square would have a rebuilt gazebo — two-thirds the size of the original 19th century structure — and new trees and flowers under restoration plans approved by Dubuque parks officials in August 1974.
The square had been a meeting place since Dubuque’s earliest days, serving as the site of Iowa’s first church, school and courthouse.
The original gazebo had been demolished around 1900.
Under the auspices of the Dubuque Jaycees, a fundraising campaign was launched and the restoration effort was completed in time for a rededication ceremony held June 20, 1976.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the restoration plans in its Aug. 15, 1974, edition.
CITY BACKS RESTORATION OF PARKThe Dubuque Park Board has backed efforts to restore Washington Park to its 19th century appearance.
The board yesterday lent its support to a group of Dubuquers who are trying to raise private donations and federal funds to restore the downtown park in the name of the late Robert A. Sullivan.
Board members said no city funds will be available for the project, however.
The restoration group plans to put an Oriental gazebo in the center of the park, plant trees and flowers and construct walkways and benches.
The project was one of Sullivan’s campaign themes when he ran for the park board last fall, and some of his friends picked up his proposal after his death in April. Sullivan, a florist, had restored several historic homes in Dubuque.
The restoration would return Washington Park to its appearance in the 1800s. The park was the site of Dubuque’s first church, first jail and first settlers’ meeting ground.
James D. Miller, co-chairman of the restoration group, told the park board yesterday the group hopes to apply for federal funds through the National Park Service. The funds have been made available for restoration projects in recognition of the nation’s bicentennial celebration in 1976, he said.
To qualify for federal funds, Miller said, the park must be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. He said he foresees no problem in obtaining the designation, and asked the board to assist in applying for a federal grant.
Park Board Chairman Dominic Goodmann was enthusiastic.
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Goodmann said. “I’d like to see us pursue it.”
Board member Fred Appel at first was reluctant, then endorsed the idea. But Appel said he wouldn’t go along with naming the project as a memorial to Sullivan.
Board member Thomas Schrup was absent yesterday, but Miller said Schrup is familiar with the plan and has indicated approval.
Goodmann and Appel asked Miller to proceed with obtaining historic register designation, then return for whatever assistance the board could provide in applying for federal funds.
They said that in the event insufficient funds were raised, whatever was collected would be spent to improve Washington Park.