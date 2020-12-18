Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa
Fall 2020:
Asbury, Iowa — Cameron Haugen.
Bernard, Iowa — Gavin Foust-Wollenberg.
Dubuque — Carsen Bellis, Shaelyn Hostager, Sophia Huntington, Greyson Kincaid, Joseph Pins, James Rettenmeier and Kaylie Springer.
Dyersville, Iowa — Brady Arens, Mitchell Gehling, Owen Grover, Austin Koopmann and Eric Recker.
Edgewood, Iowa — Lily Aulwes, Kearstin Hansel and Hope Mather.
Elkader, Iowa — Drake Dennler.
Garnavillo, Iowa — Grace Meier.
Guttenberg, Iowa — Madison Freeland and Abrianna Moore.
Luana, Iowa — Julie Lenth.
Manchester, Iowa — Bergan Blommers, Nicholas Bockenstedt, Kendra Offerman and Andrea Salow.
Maquoketa, Iowa — Chloe Swanson and Nell Sybesma.
Monona, Iowa — Emma Ammons.
New Vienna, Iowa — Nicholas Bollweg.
Peosta, Iowa — William Conlan.
Preston, Iowa — Wyatt Schmidt.
Worthington, Iowa — Ryley Helle.