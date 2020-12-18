Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa

Fall 2020:

Asbury, Iowa — Cameron Haugen.

Bernard, Iowa — Gavin Foust-Wollenberg.

Dubuque — Carsen Bellis, Shaelyn Hostager, Sophia Huntington, Greyson Kincaid, Joseph Pins, James Rettenmeier and Kaylie Springer.

Dyersville, Iowa — Brady Arens, Mitchell Gehling, Owen Grover, Austin Koopmann and Eric Recker.

Edgewood, Iowa — Lily Aulwes, Kearstin Hansel and Hope Mather.

Elkader, Iowa — Drake Dennler.

Garnavillo, Iowa — Grace Meier.

Guttenberg, Iowa — Madison Freeland and Abrianna Moore.

Luana, Iowa — Julie Lenth.

Manchester, Iowa — Bergan Blommers, Nicholas Bockenstedt, Kendra Offerman and Andrea Salow.

Maquoketa, Iowa — Chloe Swanson and Nell Sybesma.

Monona, Iowa — Emma Ammons.

New Vienna, Iowa — Nicholas Bollweg.

Peosta, Iowa — William Conlan.

Preston, Iowa — Wyatt Schmidt.

Worthington, Iowa — Ryley Helle.