I want to take a minute to thank our loyal subscribers and readers for the continued support and, this past week, your patience and understanding!
As many of you may know, we went “live” on Monday with our new subscription and distribution management system. As one of our most mission-critical pieces of software, it controls all subscription starts, stops, rates, delivery information (car, carrier, post office) and more.
We made this move because the new software allows us to provide more subscription options for our readers, is easier to use for our staff and will make the system better integrated with our website.
As you might suspect, this is a major undertaking, affecting pretty much everyone who reads the paper, whether in printed form or digitally. And a migration of this magnitude is pretty much an “all hands on deck” situation, involving our audience development, distribution, financial services, IT and electronic media departments.
Of course, we’ve been preparing for this for months and have been cleaning up data in advance, running “trial conversions” and reports, analyzing data, etc. We’ve invested time and money in the migration process, hiring data conversion experts, and even flying in a staff member from our new software vendor.
We were especially excited that the new software would not require our subscribers to have to enter in new payment information (that data was safely transferred in encrypted form to the new system). And we were happy that subscribers would still be able to use their existing login credentials (usually email and a password) without having to change them.
For the most part, it has gone very smoothly, and our new vendor tells us we were one of the best-prepared and smoothest transitions he’s helped with. Nonetheless, we did encounter one unintended side effect that may have caused an inconvenience for you in the past week.
Many people store login and password credentials for various websites in our browsers, and they “autofill” for us when we reach a familiar web address. This means we don’t have to remember or look up the information and fill it in each time we visit those sites. Many do this with their TH subscriptions.
Unfortunately, while logins and passwords remained the same, the web address to log in changed, making the site “unfamiliar” to the browser and requiring readers to enter their credentials by hand. As you can imagine, this created a lot of customer service calls and overwhelmed our operators during the week.
If you were one of those callers, you may have had to wait a considerable amount of time to reach a representative. You may even have been unable to get through due to the tremendous volume of calls.
I want to apologize for the inconvenience. We were hopeful that the transition would have been as seamless as possible, but that “road bump” was, unfortunately, unavoidable but also unanticipated.
I want to thank you all for your understanding and your patience as we work through any remaining issues.
I also want to recognize and thank our team who prepared for and managed the transition — especially those in customer service who have been diligently and patiently manning the phones as the calls came in.
While no change of this sort is ever perfect, we think it mostly went well but regret the login challenge some experienced. But more importantly, we want you to know we appreciate your continued support for local journalism as we provide the role of “Connecting Our Community.”
