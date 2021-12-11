Dubuque’s oldest veterans will take flight this spring after a program honoring their service has announced its return.
Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri States will hold two honor flights on May 23 and 24, transporting veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to Washington D.C., where they can view the national memorials built in their honor.
The program is making its return after disbanding seven years ago. From 2010 to 2014, Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque flew more than 900 veterans on 10 flights. Perry Mason, hub director of the program, said officials decided to cease the flights after they had flown all World War II and Korean War veterans who were interested in going.
“We had exhausted the list of vets who wanted to go,” Mason said. “For us, our goal had been accomplished.”
Now, under a new name, Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri States is re-initiating its campaign with a new list of World War II and Korean War veterans who wish to make the trip to the capital. The new program also will offer flights to Vietnam War veterans.
“With the Vietnam veterans, they never got the thank-you that they deserve from us,” Mason said. “This is going to be our way to finally try to thank them for what they did.”
Mason, who has traveled on previous honor flights, said he has seen several moments of healing and reflection for veterans during their trips.
“A lot of veterans didn’t talk about things when they got home,” he said. “They went right back to doing what they did for a living. This gives them an opportunity to go through that healing process if they need to.”
The flights will be offered free to the veterans, who will leave in the morning for Washington D.C., and return at night. Mason said priority will be given to the oldest veterans and those with certain health conditions.
Volunteers will fundraise to ensure that all interested veterans can participate.
Mason said it costs about $600 to transport each veteran, though guardians who opt to travel with them are asked to contribute $500 to cover flight costs. The veterans’ trips are covered by donations.
“We are all volunteers, and all of the money we raise goes to the vets,” Mason said. “The tri-state community has always been very generous.”
Mason said additional honor flights will be held after May.
Jim Wagner, co-founder and director of Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque, said he is glad the honor flights are returning and he appreciates that Vietnam War veterans will be honored.
“It’s good that our Vietnam veterans can go back,” he said. “It’s obviously something that they deserve.”