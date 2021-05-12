A Dubuque man was injured Friday when his vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled over.
Phillip E. Neal, 51, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with minor injuries, but while en route, he became unconscious and was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report.
The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. 52 near mile marker 48. The report states that Neal was southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the rail and rolled over.
The sheriff’s department is requesting warrants for Neal for allegedly driving while barred, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of plates.