A fire at a Dubuque manufacturing facility today damaged a piece of equipment and prompted an evacuation, though no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co., 4800 Chavenelle Road, at about 5:19 p.m. after being notified by a fire alarm, Dubuque Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Dave Grass said.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald. 

