Police said a cashier at a Dubuque grocery store stole more than $1,100 from the business by completing fraudulent cash refunds, voiding orders for cash-paying customers and falsifying can and bottle returns.
Kathy M. Lueken, 57, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested 12:42 p.m. Thursday at 3500 Dodge St. on a charge of third-degree theft. She posted a $2,000 cash bond and is set to appear in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County on Oct. 29.
According to court documents, Lueken committed multiple thefts while working at Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., from July to October. The total amount stolen was $1,159.23.
Police said Lueken stole $354.14 by ringing up orders, voiding them and pocketing customers' cash. She also is accused of spending money she fraudulently loaded on a gift card and stealing $478.35 by ringing up false item returns.