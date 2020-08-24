MONTICELLO, Iowa — A political newcomer will face an incumbent state senator this November.
Eric Green, 35, of Monticello, is the Democrat challenging State Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, for Iowa’s 48th district senate seat.
“I’ve never been involved in a campaign before and I’m always excited about new challenges,” Green said. “I’ve had an interest in politics for a long time and now I have jumped into it.”
Senate District 48 covers most of Delaware County, as well as portions of Jones, Linn and Buchanan counties.
Green owns a pizzeria in Monticello, Diamond Pi.
“We’re getting into year three (of owning it),” he said. “There is a different challenge every day, and I like that.”
Green said the pizzeria has weathered the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
“We hit 2020 and suddenly you can’t really look at last year’s playbook,” he said.
Green was nominated at a virtual convention by district Democrats after no one ran in the primary.
“I normally work seven days a week, open to close, but now I am taking a shift or two off a week for the campaign,” he said.
He added: “I want to talk to a lot of people. I need their ideas and opinions to help inform my own.”
Green, who is unmarried and has no children, grew up in the Monticello area. He graduated from Monticello High School in 2003 and attended Iowa State University, where he worked for the Center for Sustainable Environmental Technologies. He said education is one of his top policy priorities. Green said local school districts need additional resources to meet students’complex learning, health, social and logistical needs.
“The kids are the future and we need to give them the best possible start,” he said.
Green also backs raising the minimum wage, though that would affect his pizzeria.
“I would have to rethink things at my own business, but I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “If you’re working 40 hours a week, you should be able to provide for your family.”
Green said he would oppose tax breaks to corporations that did not require “a substantial number of jobs with a sustainable wage.”
Zumbach, a farmer, was first elected in 2012.
“Races are races, and I take them all seriously,” Zumbach said. “I think I have represented the folks very well, am listening to them and doing the things they want me to do.”
Zumbach said he works hard for his constituents.
“I’ve always felt that when I am in Des Moines it is like them being there themselves,” he said.