SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Today

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.

Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? For adults.

Key West Fire Dept. Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., Key West Fire Department, 10640 Lake Eleanor Road. In partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.

Thursday

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.

The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.

Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE. Vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.

Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road, parking lot. The cut off year is 1979 for older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440

Girl Scout Cadette Café, 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2644 Pennsylvania Ave. For sixth- to eighth-grade girls and adults. Details: 800-798-0833.

PERFORMING ARTS

Today

Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Oswald’s tips are donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Thursday

Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.

Jazz & Blues Jam, featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack,

62 E. Seventh St.

Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.

VISUAL ARTS

Today

Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.

Thursday

“Apollo 11,” 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Free admission, rated G. Details: 563-589-4225 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.

LEARNING

Today

Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Fopr those who seek help to develop speaking, communication and leadership skills.

LIFESTYLE

Today

YogaFury! Let It Out Already, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Cost is $15.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details:

563-580-9641.

Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.

Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.

Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.

Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.

Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.

Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.

Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.

Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.

Thursday

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.

Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.

Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.

Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.

PURSUITS & HOBBIES

Today

Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.

Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.

Thursday

International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.

Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.

St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.

