SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? For adults.
Key West Fire Dept. Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., Key West Fire Department, 10640 Lake Eleanor Road. In partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE. Vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road, parking lot. The cut off year is 1979 for older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440
Girl Scout Cadette Café, 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2644 Pennsylvania Ave. For sixth- to eighth-grade girls and adults. Details: 800-798-0833.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Oswald’s tips are donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Thursday
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Jazz & Blues Jam, featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack,
62 E. Seventh St.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
Thursday
“Apollo 11,” 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Free admission, rated G. Details: 563-589-4225 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
LEARNING
Today
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Fopr those who seek help to develop speaking, communication and leadership skills.
LIFESTYLE
Today
YogaFury! Let It Out Already, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Cost is $15.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details:
563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Thursday
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Thursday
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.