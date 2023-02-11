FirstCitizenBabka1.jpg
Shirley and Edward Babka received the 2015 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.

 Nicki Kohl

Longtime community philanthropist and Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient Shirley Babka died on Wednesday at the age of 88.

Shirley and her husband, the late Edward Babka, were recognized with the 2015 First Citizen Award for their myriad contributions to educational, health care and cultural organizations in the Dubuque area.

