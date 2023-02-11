Longtime community philanthropist and Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient Shirley Babka died on Wednesday at the age of 88.
Shirley and her husband, the late Edward Babka, were recognized with the 2015 First Citizen Award for their myriad contributions to educational, health care and cultural organizations in the Dubuque area.
The founder of The Antique Trader, Ed Babka parlayed a visionary publishing dream into the largest national weekly newspaper catering to collectors and buyers of antiques. Later, he and Shirley honed a vision for a better community by providing numerous improvements across Dubuque.
They donated millions of dollars around the community, including to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, University of Dubuque, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Dubuque Museum of Art, Carnegie-Stout Public Library and other organizations and institutions.
Some of their donations are common knowledge — the Babka name prominently is displayed on UD and Finley buildings — but other gifts were made quietly and without fanfare, as they desired.
“Shirley and Ed were fixtures in our community and were engaged in some very public endeavors but many, many more quiet ways,” said UD President Jeffrey Bullock. “One of the ways in which they were fixtures was at the University of Dubuque, where they were both sources of wise counsel and extraordinary philanthropy always focused on what was best for the university’s mission and most beneficial to our students. In addition to private encounters, my memories of them are as patrons of our performances and in worship at Westminster Presbyterian Church.”
Born in Des Moines, Shirley moved to Dubuque with her family when she was 13. A graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, she enthusiastically shared Ed’s passion for charitable work.
Ed Babka started The Antique Trader in his basement in Decatur, Ill. In 1969, he moved his operations to Dubuque, where he could use the larger press capabilities of the Telegraph Herald. Ed said the TH printing press kept him in Dubuque when he could have moved his operation elsewhere. Love gave him another reason to stay.
“I met this gal,” he said in a 2015 interview, “and she kept me here.”
When they married in 1983, it was the second marriage for both.
He was divorced, and Shirley had lost her previous husband, David E. Stover, in a tragic accident that made national headlines in 1981. A walkway at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kansas City collapsed, killing Stover and 113 others. Shirley was injured in the collapse. The disaster was the deadliest structural collapse in U.S. history at the time.
The Babkas’ good works began soon after they wed. The Greater Tri-State Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the Babkas as outstanding philanthropists in 1993. The couple’s philanthropic work continued during the ensuing years.
“Ed and Shirley Babka have left a lasting legacy. They have supported people’s needs so they can thrive, identified opportunities to strengthen the community and had the vision to invest in our community’s future,” said Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “They were always ready to support organizations that enhanced the vibrancy of our community and the well-being of its residents. The Babka family’s generosity is an inspiration to current and future generations in Dubuque and our region.”
The Babkas were dedicated supporters of UD, where a bookstore, a theater/drama classroom and a housing unit bear their name. Additionally, the Babkas provided a $60 million estate gift in 2017 to the school for scholarships — the largest in UD’s history.
The Babkas’ philanthropic history at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital dates back more than 50 years and has brought several million dollars to the facility and its affiliates.
“Having known Shirley (and Ed Babka) for the better part of 30 years, I can say Shirley was certainly the light in Ed’s eye and a true partner when it came to supporting UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, the Visiting Nurse Association and numerous other area nonprofits,” said Barbara Potts, executive director of Finley Health Foundation. “She was generous with her time at Finley as a member of the Sunshine Circle. Shirley had a quiet calling to service that impacted the lives of patients and team members at Finley Hospital. The Babkas truly supported every department at Finley Hospital, from the Wendt Regional Cancer Center to one of our newest additions at Finley, the Babka Surgery Center.”
Arts organizations also felt the Babkas’ impact. Mark Wahlert, executive director of Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, wrote in a statement that the symphony was saddened at Shirley’s passing.
“Both she and her husband, Ed, were stalwart attendees at the symphony and other arts and cultural events for many years, and both served on multiple boards and committees throughout their lives,” Wahlert wrote. “They were not only generous with their time and talent, but their legacy of giving to organizations across the community has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on the very fabric of Dubuque for a long time to come.”
Their civic involvement would continue in retirement, as they supported Dubuque County Historical Society, Hillcrest Family Services, Linwood Cemetery Association and other local groups.
Shirley raised three sons and three daughters and was stepmother to Ed’s two grown children.
Just a few months after receiving the First Citizen Award, Ed Babka died on June 20, 2016, also at the age of 88.
