DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County supervisors recently unanimously approved two resolutions in an effort to improve the county’s Information Technology Department.
“We are in trouble with IT,” said Supervisor Scott Pedley, who serves as the chairman of the county Finance Committee. “We have to fix a problem as we have a situation that needs our attention.”
County Information Technology Director Bob Ward told the county board that the county’s current software is so old that people and governments the county interacts with cannot communicate with Lafayette County.
One resolution approved by supervisors increases an information technology support position from 24 hours per week to 40. The wage paid to the person holding the position will stay at $20 an hour.
Supervisors also approved a resolution that calls for just more than $300,000 in additional spending for the IT Department, with most of it coming from the county’s undesignated fund balance. The money would be spent on computer hardware replacement, new servers, upgrading the backup server, network hardware replacement, a VMware upgrade and operating system upgrades, including software.