Canadian Pacific will host a virtual “Holiday Train at Home” concert in lieu of its annual Holiday Train tour this year.
The concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, according to a press release from the railway.
The headliners are Canadian Music Hall-of-Famer Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies, and The Strumbellas.
The concert will be streamed online at cpr.ca/holidaytrain, on Facebook at facebook.com/events/232429478982346 and on YouTube at youtube.com/user/CanadianPacificTV.
Viewers are encouraged to make donations to local food banks.
