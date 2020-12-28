U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has nominated three Dubuque students for U.S. service academy admission.
Ernst nominated Nicholas Bandy and Emma Holesinger, both of Dubuque, to the United States Military Academy, and Joshua Davis, of Dubuque, to both the United States Merchant Marine Academy and the United States Naval Academy.
In addition to seeking lawmakers’ nominations, the students must apply to and be accepted through each academy’s regular admission process. According to a press release, admission is highly competitive.