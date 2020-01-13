News in your town

Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder pleads not guilty

Iowa golf industry leaders plot more eco-friendly course

'A driving force:' Ex-health care executive who spearheaded initiatives for poor in Dubuque dies

Dubuque Democrats donate spare rooms for campaign staffers

Resurrection leaders develop plan for classes amid construction of new school building

Law enforcement denies wrongdoing in relation to Maquoketa man's death

Dyersville man accused of pointing gun at 2 people in diner pleads not guilty

Person who makes a difference: Volunteer gives back by leading Dubuque Special Olympics team

2 Dubuque acts to be inducted into Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame

Man convicted of Dubuque stabbing again requests new trial

Biz Buzz: Duo brings salon dream to life; Dububue business inspired by dad; Dyersville residents enhance art scene

U.S. Senate candidates talk veterans' health issues during Dubuque forum

Agriculture news: Dubuque County woman to compete in Miss United States Agriculture event

Politics: REAP Congress, including local representatives, push for -- surprise -- support of REAP program

New-look Dubuque City Council indicates no immediate plans to consider future of city manager

State sales tax increase among hot topics for Iowa legislators

Week in Review: Top stories from across tri-states

Sneakiness part of appeal for new speakeasy-themed East Dubuque bar

Dubuque group screens award-winning film shedding light on human trafficking

$110,000 in damage when truck crashes in Key West home

Following passage of moratorium, Crawford County group to begin study of livestock operations

Venues: Galena brewery brings live music to downtown

Hemp business opens in Dubuque

NWS reports 2 inches of snowfall in Dubuque, more on the way

Election filings: Races in Boscobel, Cassville, Fennimore

Police: Distracted driver injured in rear-end collision near Dubuque

Authorities: Suspected intoxicated driver reports possible injury from crash near Peosta

Police: 1 possibly injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dubuque detours

Authorities: Scammers demanding payments for missed jury duty targeting Dubuque area

New chapter for century-old building in small SW Wisconsin village

During 1st week on job, new city manager immerses himself in Platteville community

As flu season ramps up, most tri-state residents remain unvaccinated

Dubuque native becomes longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history

Local law enforcement reports

Fire destroys Sherrill farm building, causes more than $100,000 in damage

UW-Platteville enters partnership to bring tech jobs to area

Judge orders contempt hearing after rescue groups report 100 missing animals from Manchester zoo