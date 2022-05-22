Dubuque district: Input needed on books curriculum
Dubuque Community Schools leaders are taking a step back to examine how they teach about books that draw student concerns following an initial recommendation that three books be removed from the district’s curriculum.
District leaders will meet with English teachers to discuss how best to teach students literature, particularly when it comes to books that can cause some students to feel marginalized, Superintendent Stan Rheingans told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday.
The move comes after a district committee recommended removing “Of Mice and Men,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” from the district’s required reading list for high school students due to the use of racial slurs in the books. The initial recommendation from a committee of five teachers and four administrators came after several students raised concerns about the books, which are read aloud in class.
Committee members found that some students, and minority students in particular, struggled with being in classrooms in which books that contain racially derogatory terms were being read aloud. Reading out loud is a component of the state standards for students in that grade.
Dog track runs its final race
Gerard “Beanie” Baumhover has been watching the dogs race at Dubuque’s greyhound track for the past 13 years, so it was no surprise to find him studying the programs for last Sunday’s final day of racing.
“I am going to miss the people who come here and the people who work here,” said Baumhover, 67, of Dubuque. “I’ve met a lot of people (at the track) from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.”
Opened in June 1985, Iowa Greyhound Park held an abbreviated final season this spring that began April 16 and concluded last Sunday. This spring, the track hosted 18 days of racing.
“Everybody tells me that they would come here once a year to visit, and I’m glad to hear it, but to be honest, that’s what hurt us — that they only came back once a year,” said Brian Carpenter, the track’s director of racing since 1997.
Dubuque City Council OKs $1M for stadium
Dubuque City Council members on Monday unanimously voted to contribute $1 million toward the construction of a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa.
The funding will come from the city’s allocation of $26.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The proposed 3,000-seat stadium will cost more than $50 million and would be located adjacent to the movie site.
Backers have stated it could support additional Major League Baseball games through expanded temporary seating, but it also will be used to host a wide range of events, including collegiate tournaments, baseball camps, concerts and corporate events. The donation was recommended by City Manager Mike Van Milligen upon receiving a request by Travel Dubuque, both of whom argued the project will grow tourism locally, which will benefit Dubuque dramatically.
“It puts Dubuque, Dubuque County and the entire region on a world stage,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “Let’s build a legacy.”
Local moms feel baby formula pinch
Dubuque mom Sarah Cosley has become an activist, not because she wants to be, but because she needs to be.
She recently launched a Facebook group to try to locate formula for her 6-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, and other moms who have been affected by a nationwide baby formula shortage.
The group quickly has grown to more than 140 members from all over the U.S., including Arizona, Maryland, Idaho, Minnesota and Texas. Members of the group communicate their needs to one another, and if they find a particular formula another mother is looking for, they will send it to them. “We’re all just trying to help each other out,” Cosley said. “I have some sample-size cans of Brooklyn’s formula coming from a mom in Arizona.”
The formula shortage, brought on by a combination of supply-chain issues and a shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Mich., and a recall of certain infant formulas, has mothers everywhere, including Dubuque, scrambling to feed their babies.
City unveils plan for pool shuttle
City of Dubuque staff recently unveiled their plan to provide free Jule shuttle service to the only municipal swimming pool opening this summer.
City Council members last week approved the shuttle service to Flora Pool. The free service will operate seven days per week and be comprised of one 45-minute loop and one 30-minute loop. The routes feature multiple stops, including at Sutton Pool, which will not open to swimmers this summer.
City staff previously announced plans for the shuttle after determining that only Flora will open this summer because the city has been unable to hire enough lifeguard staff for both pools. Flora will open for the season on June 3.
The city still is attempting to hire more employees for the lifeguard staff. Earlier this month, council members approved increasing the hourly wages of lifeguard staff from $12.50 to $15 and of pool managers from $18 to $20. Returning lifeguards will be paid $17 per hour.
Bear could be Dubuque ‘resident’
A black bear that continues to make appearances in Dubuque could be here to stay, wildlife officials said.
In the meantime, they are urging residents to remove food sources to encourage the animal to move along.
The bear visited a backyard on Shiras Avenue earlier this month and also has been sighted on nearby Cobalt Court and in the parking lot at Sunnycrest Manor, according to Kaytlan Moeller, outreach coordinator with Dubuque County Conservation. Officials believe the bear is male and might have been in the area for three years.
