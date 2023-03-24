A partnership between a Dubuque college and a local private ambulance service could help address an emergency medical services staffing shortfall.
Paramount EMS and Loras College today announced the formation of Paramount EMS Academy, a training program under the auspices of Paramount and based at Loras.
The first classes will begin in May. Each cohort of students will have a capacity of 20 participants and courses will be held three times per year, in the summer, fall and spring.
“We’re excited for the opportunities this will create for the tri-state community,” said Molly Figgins, director of the graduate athletic training program at Loras. “Anybody could enroll. A student from Loras could enroll, a student from another school could enroll or somebody from the community could enroll.”
Organizers said the program is an attempt to address a shortage of EMS personnel experienced locally and nationwide. An American Ambulance Association survey of more than 100 emergency medical services agencies nationwide found that 11% of full-time EMT positions were open last summer. The Journal of Emergency Medical Services states that annual turnover for EMTs ranges from 20% to 30%, while an estimated 20,700 EMT and paramedic positions will open each year.
“There’s a lot of job availability out there,” Figgins said.
The academy follows other local efforts to address the shortfall, including a recently launched pilot program through a partnership between Dubuque Community Schools and Northeast Iowa Community College.
Andy Ney, Paramount’s director of operations, said his company has not been immune to EMS staffing shortfalls. He said the firm’s ambulance operations require 20 full-time positions.
“We only have 11 of those positions filled right now,” he said. “We could use nine EMTs. We have to change how we recruit people into the EMS career.”
Ney, also active in the Iowa EMS Association, said most EMT training had been based at hospitals or community colleges in Iowa.
Legislation in 2021 allowed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to certify ambulance services to provide initial EMT training. Paramount recently received approval to provide training, and company officials envision the academy as a way to develop apprenticeship efforts similar to those used to fill staff shortages in certain trades.
Sandy Neyen, Paramount’s director of employee education and development, said the company is in the process of creating an apprenticeship program.
“We’re looking at the ability to educate and employ at the same time — that’s the model,” Neyen said. “It’s an earn-and-learn model.”
Neyen said the company eventually plans to employ sponsored participants at Paramount while they attend classes at the academy, then provide those sponsored students with structured after-school education involving tutors and time in an ambulance.
“We hope to sponsor two to three (apprenticeship participants) starting with the fall 2023 cohort (in the academy),” Neyen said. “It can be a real struggle to balance school, work and family. We can take some of that (struggle) away with this program. You’re earning for your family while you’re learning.”
Figgins said the graduate athletic training program that she oversees will benefit from the academy as well.
“We will be able to embed EMS programming in our curriculum,” she said. “Athletic trainers and EMTs work together in real life, on the sidelines or on the court. We will be able to do this in the classroom, right here on campus.”
