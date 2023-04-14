Officials from the City of Dubuque and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. will participate in a program training local communities how to combat poverty.

City and GDDC officials will learn “best practices, tools and/or technical assistance to implement the City’s Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan,” according to a city press release.

Ten other communities across the United States have been selected as part of the Economic Mobility and Opportunity Cohort, which is run by the International City Management Association and bankrolled in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The trainings are meant to help communities improve the economic mobility of low-income residents.

Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach as well as the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support’s Executive Director Anderson Sanci are the officials selected by the city. GDDC’s Director of Workforce Programming, Nic Hockenberry will also participate.

“We are excited to participate in the cohort to learn how we as a community can improve the well-being of residents earning low incomes in our community,” read a statement credited to Sainci in the release.

Per the release, the program will assist the city in tracking city-level data on upward mobility, a goal of the Office of Shared Prosperity since its inception.

The program also includes a $30,000 grant to expand job options for Dubuque’s underemployed. Funding will also go toward grants for local entrepreneurs, with a focus on businesses run by minorities, disabled people, women, and LGBTQ+-identifying persons.