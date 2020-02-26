MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Regional Health Center officials have started discussions about the fate of the current hospital site after its successor is completed on the south end of Maquoketa.
The current facility was opened in about 1950 and is surrounded by residential property.
This week, hospital board members, Maquoketa City Council members and Jackson County supervisors heard a presentation from a consulting firm about the possibilities for the investigation and cleanup of any contaminants on site.
Margaret Renas and Jessie Silverman, of Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields, said the first step is to hear what the community would like to see for the site.
A public input meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 11 at the hospital.
Hospital President Curt Coleman said the new hospital is expected to be complete in December and officials intend to move into it in early 2021.
“The construction is on schedule. We don’t have a timeline of when we have to be out of the building,” Coleman said. “But we are not leaving a building in the middle of a neighborhood to decay.”
Coleman said there is no cost for the study for contaminants and discussions with the community. Any costs could come from the cleanup of the site if it’s determined there is a need.
Coleman said that, based on the age of the hospital, there is likely asbestos, and there are two underground tanks to be inspected.
“We have done renovation over the years, but I’m sure there’s lead paint there. We have taken care of contaminants as we remodeled,” Coleman said. “There may be others, but there is no plume which would affect the neighbors.”
Renas cautioned the community not to be confused as the site has not received a federal designation as a brownfield. She said if a site is determined to have contaminants, it allows the organization to apply for grants for cleanup.
A final recommendation from the group is expected in May.