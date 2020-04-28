Fair weather has enabled construction workers to make headway on a Lancaster highway reconstruction project.
Work on U.S. 61 between Linden and City Limits streets in Lancaster resumed April 13, and crews have poured new concrete sidewalks and driveways, paved new asphalt driveways and completed most concrete repairs.
Remaining tasks include pavement marking, topsoil placement, seeding and landscaping, according to Project Engineer Jay Adams.
Madison Street is closed to through traffic, which is being rerouted to U.S. 129.
The project is expected to conclude by mid-May.