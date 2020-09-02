The inaugural Keychella Fest will fill the grounds at Comiskey Park in Dubuque this weekend, offering a chance to celebrate LGBTQ pride and community unity amid national unrest and a global pandemic.
Organizers say they aim to provide a safe experience at the festival for people of all identities.
“Since the community has missed out on so (many) outdoor events, we took it upon ourselves to find a safer way for the community to come together and enjoy something for everyone and not just the LGBTQ community in Dubuque,” said Drevonte Morse, co-founder of Key City Pride.
Volunteers founded the nonprofit organization in 2019 with the aim of programming activities year-round, including a week’s worth of Pride events in June.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic cut those plans short, so the group developed an alternative.
From noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, food trucks and vendors will spread across the park grounds, while more than 30 artists perform on three music stages. Drag and burlesque shows also are in the lineup.
Naysha Lopez, a contestant from the television program “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will serve as the festival host.
During a pageant scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m., contestants will compete for the titles of Mr. and Miss Key City Pride.
Adults can grab a brew at the beer garden staffed by Dubuque Jaycees, while children can compete for prizes in the youth play area.
A three-on-three basketball tournament and indoor fitness classes also are planned.
The evening show begins at 7 p.m. on the main stage, featuring Cory Shorter, A Few Blind Mice, Lyric and the California-based neo-funk group St Oshun, formerly of Milwaukee, Wis.
“Throughout the day, we want everyone to spread out and enjoy themselves and the music that we have provided for them,” said Corey Young, also with Key City Pride.
Guests will have their temperatures taken upon entry. Face coverings are required, and complimentary masks will be provided.
On Sunday, two drag show brunches also will occur at The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
The festival is one of a few to occur in Dubuque this summer, as events have been nixed like a cascade of dominoes.
Live music “has the potential to draw people from outside the area,” said Tyler Daugherty, director of sports and events with Travel Dubuque, a festival sponsor.
“With the uniqueness of this event and just with the lack of entertainment that’s been accessible in the state of Iowa and the region, I think you are going to get those who want to … hang out with some friends, get outside and listen to live music,” he said.