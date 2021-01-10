The COVID-19 pandemic and its many impacts and ramifications inform different priorities for area lawmakers ahead of this year’s Iowa legislative session.
It starts in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 11.
The full Legislature has not met since a short special session in June, returning after a sudden two-month hiatus triggered by COVID-19. There lawakers wrapped up a few timely bills — including a racial justice package and extending pandemic emergency measures — and put together the annual budget before adjourning.
Since then, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has helmed the state’s response to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Democrats’ hopes of flipping the Iowa House of Representatives failed in the November election, with the party losing seats.
As a result, the extent to which the pandemic figures into the session’s calendar is again up to the Republican Party, which controls both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office.
“There will be discussion on the pandemic and relief, of course,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “But I don’t think that’s going to be the lens through which we should look at the whole session.”
Local lawmakers said other issues to be taken up include education, mental health and redistricting.
Pandemic and priorities
Koelker, still in her first term, was named an assistant majority leader this year. She spent Monday at the Capitol with her party’s leadership planning the session ahead.
“There is relief that is needed,” said the longtime executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism Association. “My tourism and hospitality industry is hemorrhaging because of the pandemic, for instance — businesses that actually bring a lot of money into Iowa.”
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, controlling tax policy in that chamber. He agreed that some businesses needed the Legislature’s help this session but emphasized others are in need as well.
“I would like to see some sort of support going to the rural (emergency medical services) operations that need money to buy equipment and train employees,” he said. “I’ve been talking about this for two or three years, but it’s even more evident after the six months they’ve had.”
Local Democrats believe the pandemic has “shown a spotlight” on many holes in the state’s economic and health safety nets — holes the Legislature should mend this year.
“I’m hoping that with food insecurity mounting in our state that we can convince the other party that we need to start using some of that $300 million in our ending balance to supplement food insecurity, to pay for some of those unmet needs until we get this virus contained,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “As Senate Democrats, we’re going to be pushing pretty hard to pull at least $30 million out of that ending balance to confront food insecurity.”
Iowa has managed to stave off many of the severe economic and state revenue woes currently hitting many other parts of the country. The three-member Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference, tasked annually with coming up with revenue projections in December that Reynolds must use in crafting a state budget for next year, announced Iowa should actually see a $38.7 million increase in revenue this fiscal year over last. The state also ended fiscal year 2020 with a $305.5 million surplus.
Hein, at least, indicated some chance of middle ground on food insecurity temporarily.
“I look at that surplus as one-time money,” he said. “I think we could look at setting up some things for businesses and food banks as long as they understand that this is a one-time shot, that this is not something that we can come back and fund year after year.”
That is different than filling a systemic need, which Democrats say the state has.
Koelker said officials might be better served waiting for the pandemic relief funds the state should receive from the latest bill from Congress before spending much state money.
Iowa Sen.-elect Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, also spent Monday in Des Moines, doing some onboarding with his new caucus. He said that from what he has been told, the majority is going to spend time assessing any needs before acting.
“We haven’t drilled down on any specifics,” he said. “We want to take a look at what the state’s response was, what parts of it worked and didn’t work. It’s not so much if, but when something like this happens again. So, they want to not duplicate the things that didn’t work out so well for the state.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, agreed with that assessment but believes that is why long-term bolstering is needed, especially in health care.
“We need to be better prepared,” he said. “While we’ve been very strong in this community especially, what we’ve discovered — and what I’m in the process of documenting — is how very under-resourced our public health infrastructure is in this state. I think that’s the role of the Legislature — not necessarily trying to micromanage our way out of this pandemic because, frankly, I don’t think there’s interest in doing that from the majority party.”
EDUCATION and FUNDING
One topic that is always top of mind when lawmakers return to the Statehouse is education and how it is funded.
School districts’ annual fiscal year budgets are due to the state in March.
To give them time to form those budgets, the Legislature is required to pass its public education budget within 30 days of the governor introducing her budget proposal, though that deadline has been missed in the last two years. Typically, the governor unveils their proposal on the day of the Condition of the State address, this year scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Koelker pointed out that education received an additional $200 million from the state in the last two years.
In 2020, for instance, the Legislature landed on a 2.3% increase — a compromise between the 2.1% proposed by Senate Republicans and the 2.5% proposed by Reynolds.
But Senate Democrats had proposed a 3% increase, believing that schools had still not been sufficiently funded before the pandemic.
And this year, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said efforts such as virtual learning, implemented in response to the pandemic, might have exacerbated existing problems.
“There are unintended consequences of having our kids out of the classroom,” she said. “We see an achievement gap among our minority kids even before COVID. We are going to need to fund and support our schools to a much greater degree to catch all of our kids up who are struggling to make grade standards.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, though, said to be good stewards of taxpayer money, lawmakers need to look at policy outcomes rather than just at funding.
“It is easy to say that more money will fix a problem, but the easy way has not served the public well in light of the pandemic,” she wrote in an emailed response. “It is not to say that we do not need to appropriate more money to certain budgets or if we see a shortfall — we shouldn’t use rainy-day funds to help cover the gaps.”
Klimesh agreed with some increased funding, especially to ramp up virtual learning capability, which might be needed yet to ride out the pandemic. But that was not the biggest education request he heard on the campaign trail.
“A lot of my constituents were vocal in wanting to be able to make a choice, whether they’re homeschooling or charter schooling,” he said. “Part of the ability to make those choices is funding.”
James called that “choice” argument “code speech” for taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, which she said should not be publicly funded.
Jochum said she wants some mandates on school districts placed by Reynolds during the pandemic lifted, such as only allowing remote learning if a county has a 14-day positivity rate of at least 15% and a school district has at least a 10% absenteeism rate due to illness.
“Every district’s a little different,” she said. “The virus is very different in every district. It should always have been a local decision, not one mandated from the top down.”
Koelker, though, said Republicans were more likely to make a very different judgment on schools’ methods during the pandemic.
“Education is going to get a hard look this year,” she said. “There were schools that did not abide by state code, did not allow in-person learning appropriately. I don’t think one bad actor should affect all the good actors in Iowa. But that’s something that committee is going to have to look at, at a school board, per-district level.”
Tax and policy
Koelker said, too, that her caucus still is committed to pursuing tax reforms, like further tax cuts planned before the pandemic hit.
“My constituents didn’t vote me in two years ago just for (a pandemic),” she said. “There will be a lot of tax incentives talked about. I think (Reynolds) is going to roll out a plan.”
Hein said he had heard nothing about the governor’s plan for 2021. But last year, she unveiled her huge Invest in Iowa Act during her Condition of the State speech. It included a 1-cent sales tax increase to fund conservation projects, children’s mental health and property tax cuts.
It had little momentum even before the abrupt departure of lawmakers from the Statehouse in March. But many of the pieces tied to that act remain popular.
Both Hein and Jochum — the ranking Democrat of the Ways and Means Committee in her own chamber — said the children’s mental health care system created in 2019 needs to be funded if at all possible.
“It’s pretty meaningless until you get some money behind it,” Jochum said. “We will be working hard to identify funding sources for that children’s mental health system. Again, this pandemic has shown a spotlight on another health need that has not been adequately met over the past seven or eight years.”
State legislatures are also duty-bound to conduct a redistricting process this year, for both state legislative and congressional district boundaries.
Jochum expressed concern that the majority party might attempt to change Iowa’s rules about how redistricting is done, currently considered uniquely nonpartisan.
For the last 30 years, the Iowa Legislative Services Bureau has created a new map following the U.S. Census Bureau’s constitutional, decennial population census. It is presented to the Legislature for approval. If lawmakers vote it down, the Iowa bureau takes another shot at it.
“We would have to vote up or down again,” Jochum said. “I’m more concerned with what happens if we end up in plan three because we’ve never gotten there.”
At that point, the Legislature can amend the map itself.
“That is where we could run into some problems,” Jochum said.
She will serve on the Senate State Government Committee again, where any change would have to pass first.
Area Republicans have said they do not know of a plan in their caucus to change the rules.
Koelker, though, said that with federal census delays, redistricting might need to be done in a special session during the summer, rather than the regular session, which ends in April.
Fresh faces
The area’s delegation to Des Moines this year includes two newcomers — one in each chamber.
Klimesh won the seat held for two terms by Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, who retired last year. The incoming freshman was at meetings in Des Moines on Monday already, where he deemed the old adage of learning the job being like drinking from a firehose to be accurate.
Iowa Rep.-elect Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, unseated longtime Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, in November.
Both newcomers will be busy, having been assigned to four committees for their first session.
Bradley was assigned as vice chairman of the House Human Resources Committee, which will be in the thick of anything involving the health side of pandemic response. He also will serve on the House Natural Resources, Transportation and Economic Growth committees. He said he hopes to offer any airborne advice he can on the Transportation panel, given that he is a certified flight instructor.
Klimesh will serve as vice chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee and sit on the meaty Senate Appropriations, Commerce and Transportation committees.
Bradley said the time since Election Day has allowed him to distill some constituent concerns into the thrust of an early bill.
“Little towns have contacted me to say they don’t want to have to put their minutes in the paper because that’s something like 10% of their budget,” he said. “If you’re a town of 200 people, putting your minutes in the paper, that’s a big expense. You could extend a new sewer down another block of road with that. But I get the papers’ and the public’s side of that, too. So, we’ll work on it.”
Klimesh said he has ideas for legislation and goals he would like to leap on but does not intend to reinvent the wheel.
“When you’re brand new, you’re trying to figure out what groundwork was laid before you got there,” he said. “If there is something I want to work on, was there a bill to that effect last year that didn’t see light because of COVID-19?”
COMMITTEES
Maybe the biggest shakeup in committee assignments for this session will be Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, not returning to chair the House Human Resources Committee, where she helmed her chamber’s health care policy for the last two years.
Instead, this year, she will chair the House Commerce Committee, on which she served the last two years.
“The timing felt right, as we own two small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic, to move to Commerce and help rebuild Iowa’s economy and invest in policies that will help Iowa-owned and -operated businesses,” Lundgren wrote.
James also saw a shift in committee assignments, leaving House Human Resources and Education, where she served for her first two years, and landing in House Agriculture, Administration and Rules Review, and Government Oversight this year.
Lawmakers only can be in one place at a time, so the area is not represented in every committee. That includes some holes in high-profile committees.
In the Senate, the region has no representation on Human Resources, Education, Judiciary, Labor and Business Relations, Government Oversight, Veterans Affairs, or Administrative Rules and Review.
In the House, the area has no representation on the Appropriations, Education, Public Safety, Veterans Affairs, International Relations and the new Information Technology Committee.
Iowa Reps. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.