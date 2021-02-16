MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester City Council members are considering a proposed renovation of Riverbend Pub & Grill.
Bar owner J.W. Scott seeks approval to cover and enclose the current deck of the establishment, essentially creating a four-seasons room. The second phase of the project would include constructing a large addition to the deck further to the west, which would facilitate ground-level seating underneath, for a total of nearly 100 outdoor seats.
Riverbend is leasing the property from the city. With the potential covering, the deck could be considered a building with a bar on city property, which likely will impact insurance.
While the council was largely in favor of the concept, it tabled the matter until City Attorney Jim Peters could amend the current lease agreement and explore if the project would obstruct any views other businesses have of the river.
An amended lease could be approved as soon as Monday, Feb. 22.