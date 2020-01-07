Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will hold a seven-session workshop series for area nonprofit organizations beginning this spring.
All sessions will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the Community Foundation’s McCarthy Center for Nonprofit Learning, 700 Locust St., according to a press release.
Session topics include nonprofit board roles and governance (Feb. 11); nonprofit leadership culture and planning (March 3); measuring an organization’s success (March 24); budgets, revenue and fundraising (April 14); attracting continuous improvement in volunteers (May 5); teamwork and team building (May 19) and participants’ choice (June 9).
Sessions will be led by Shirley Templeton Vaughn.
The cost is $299 for all seven sessions.
Register at dbqfoundation.org/StrengthBuilder.