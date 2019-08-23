An outgoing Dubuque City Council Member has announced that she will resign today, rather than serving out the next several months as she initially intended.
Council Member Kate Larson first announced her departure at the end of a regular council meeting Monday. She said changes in her work life soon will require her family to relocate out of state.
At the time, she said she would prefer to serve at least a few months more of her term, possibly through the end of 2019. She planned to confer with council members over what decision would most help them.
But on Thursday, Larson announced that she would tender her resignation effective today.
By doing so, she adds her seat to the list of those up for election in November. Getting the vacancy onto that ballot, Larson said, was one of the reasons behind her decision.
“I am pleased that people are stepping up and showing interest,” she said. “That was a big concern of mine.”
Election deadlines
Already on that ballot will be the at-large seat held by David Resnick, the Ward 2 seat held by Luis Del Toro and the Ward 4 seat held by Jake Rios, who said he will not run for a second term. With Larson’s Ward 3 added, that will mean a possible turnover of four of the seven-seat council’s membership.
But, since the candidate filing window for seats on the November ballot has been open since Aug. 12, only six days remain before the Aug. 29 deadline.
Any candidate interested in running in Ward 3 would need to collect 16 signatures and addresses from residents within the ward and file his or her affidavit by this coming Thursday.
According to Jenny Hillary, the deputy commissioner of elections for Dubuque County, Larson only needed to submit her signed resignation for the candidacy to open.
“Once somebody resigns, they have resigned,” Hillary said. “(The council) might take action to fill it. But by submitting a resignation, she is saying ‘I am done with all my duties.’”
Candidates could file their paperwork the day after Larson officially submits her resignation.
Larson said she already has had people share their intention to run. At least one person already has begun collecting signatures, she said.
Hillary said candidates should be sure to check a box on the application that specifies their affidavit is “to fill a vacancy,” distinguishing this from a regular election.
Larson’s term began in January 2018 and is set to run through December 2020. The candidate elected this November will serve just through the end of that term.
If no candidate appears and files in the next six days, Hillary said that would mean a write-in election in November, which in Iowa requires no filing.
Immediate vacancy
Larson’s resignation does leave an immediate vacancy, which the council could fill by appointment.
First, according to Randy Gehl, the city’s public information officer, the council would have to vote to appoint someone. Then they would have to publish notice of the council’s intent to appoint a minimum of four days before that appointment would take place to allow interested parties to apply.
An appointment would require a simple majority vote. A tied vote between the now six-person board would fail.
Larson said she will apply and would prefer to serve through year’s end.
Del Toro said he would like to see Larson stick around as well.
“I know Kate is involved in some decisions now that are ongoing,” he said. “We would like to keep that consistency on those matters as well. But we know we need to look at everyone who might submit their names.”
Other action
On Thursday morning, Del Toro fulfilled his promise to run again for his seat. He is the fourth candidate to file paperwork necessary to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot since filing began.
Del Toro, who is completing his first four-year term on the board, faces a challenger in Laura Roussell, who filed paperwork on Aug. 12.
Resnick also filed to run for re-election to his at-large seat.
Brad Cavanagh filed to run for the Ward 4 seat held by Rios. Jay Schiesl and Nino Erba both have announced plans to seek the Ward 4 seat, though neither has yet filed the necessary paperwork.
If all candidates file, it would trigger an Oct. 8 primary election to winnow the field of Ward 4 candidates to two.
The filing period for Iowa cities without primaries and school boards in the state is from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19.