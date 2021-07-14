PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four candidates seeking to fill a seat on the Platteville Common Council fielded questions from sitting members Tuesday, making a case for their appointment.
The elected office has been vacant since May when Robin Cline announced her resignation, citing health and familial obligations as factors. The term expires in April.
Below are highlights from each of the four, presented in the order in which they spoke Tuesday.
Lynne Parrott
Parrott, 55, hopes to serve on the council to improve the council’s representation of an increasingly diverse community.
A minister, communications consultant and trainer, Parrott ran for a council seat in the spring election for District 4, but incumbent Ken Kilian retained his seat.
Parrott said she hopes to assist the city as it addresses persistent racial inequity.
“It is not a sling, but it is really something we are trying to address right now,” she said.
Parrott said the city has strength in the bonds among residents. To harness that, she hopes to help the council improve its communication with and empower residents.
Clyde Holverson
A U.S. Navy veteran and retired mechanical technology specialist from University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Holverson, 69, said he comes to the council with an “open mind.”
“I don’t have an agenda or an ax to grind,” he said.
Holverson wants to help improve pedestrian access and city parking as well as attract more manufacturing companies that would provide “value-added” jobs that offer opportunities for lifelong employment.
He has served on several boards and committees in the community and at UW-P and volunteers with Scouting, with the Big Buddy program and as a poll worker.
Dennis Cooley
Cooley, 56, a leadership director at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, said the city is poised to make positive changes that will entice people to move to or remain in Platteville.
“We have a population, especially the Latinx, that is growing,” he said. “How welcoming do we think we are?”
Cooley said the city must develop new revenue streams and create housing that is attractive to young families.
He chairs the Platteville Municipal Airport Commission and recently completed a term on the Plan Commission.
Cooley said that, as a council member, he would aim to engage younger residents to fill vacancies on city committees and commissions.
Akshay Sukhwal
Sukhwal, 24, hopes to bring the voice of a young person and that of a person of color to city government.
He is a community health worker at Neighborhood Health Partners of Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program.
He believes the city has attracted companies and created jobs but needs to better engage residents to cultivate its workforce and fill vacancies.
Improving the city’s inclusivity could do just that, Sukhwal said.
“Our demographics are changing, and we can be proactive rather than reactive,” he said.
City Council members are scheduled to select a candidate at their July 27 meeting. Council members will nominate finalists, and the candidate who obtains a simple majority will be appointed.