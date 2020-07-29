Two Republicans seek to replace a nearly 24-year Democratic incumbent of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
Jessi Ebben and Derrick Van Orden will square off in the Aug. 11 primary. The victor will face the winner of the Democratic primary contest between U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and Mark Neumann, a retired La Crosse pediatrician, during the general election in November. That race was highlighted in a story in Tuesday’s TH that can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.
While neither Republican contender has held political office, they are determined to flip the seat, bolstered by President Donald Trump’s 2018 win in the district, which includes all of Crawford and Grant counties.
Nonetheless, that year Kind bested his Republican opponent, Steve Toft, by more than 19 points.
JESSI EBBEN
Ebben, a public relations professional from Eau Claire, said her experience managing communications for two Minnesota cities for more than four years provides her with an aptitude for listening and problem solving.
“We need people who are from outside of politics to bring a fresh perspective,” she said.
She opposes abortion and new gun restrictions but supports loosening federal agricultural regulations and investment in rural infrastructure and health care.
Ebben stressed her ties to the congressional district and characterized Van Orden as a newcomer.
“I grew up in the district,” she said. “The key thing is knowing the district, knowing the people, knowing the issues.”
Ebben’s rural Westfield childhood residence is located about 5 miles east of the current district boundary, in the Sixth Congressional District, but she said she considers the Third District her home and has family roots in Grant County.
She has been endorsed by area officials, including Lancaster Mayor David Varnam and Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, and Congressional members from Arizona, North Carolina and Ohio also support Ebben’s candidacy.
Through June 30, her campaign collected $157,425, of which she provided $88,531. The remainder is from individual contributions.
DERRICK VAN ORDEN
Van Orden, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL from Hager City, has made unseating Kind his objective.
“It’s time for a statesman in Washington, D.C.,” Van Orden said. “We have plenty of politicians.”
He supports dismantling the Affordable Care Act and allowing the free market to set health care costs, reducing the national debt and promoting farming and trade.
Born in Minnesota, Van Orden grew up in Hartland, Wis. Throughout his 26-year military career, he lived on five continents and returned to northern Wisconsin at retirement about five years ago. Van Orden purchased his Hager City farm in August.
He distinguished himself from Ebben by pointing to his “proven leadership.”
“You can’t buy that experience,” Van Orden said.
His candidacy has been endorsed by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, U.S. Rep. Michael Gallagher, R-Wis., and state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls.
Through June 30, Van Orden’s campaign raised $559,301, outperforming Kind during the second quarter. Of that total, about $162,000 comes from political action committees.