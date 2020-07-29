To vote

Voters can register through Aug. 7 in their municipal clerk’s office. Voters also can register at their polling place on the day of the primary, Aug. 11. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo identification is required to cast a ballot, but people without such documentation on hand can utilize an ID petition process to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents are obtained.

Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason. The deadline for doing so is Aug. 6. Ballots must be returned to municipal clerks by 8 p.m. Aug. 11.

Visit www.myvote.wi.gov to locate your polling place.