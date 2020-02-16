The City of Dubuque and Dubuque County would assume joint operations of E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area under a proposed agreement.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources in recent years has seen declining budgets, which has impacted staffing for the city-owned interpretive center as well as the recreation area.
Currently, the Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park each share a park ranger and a park manager who split time between the two state parks.
“They used to have four full-time positions, and now they have two part-time positions,” said Jennifer Tigges, who sits on the Friends of the Mines of Spain board, a nonprofit that supports both the Mines of Spain and the interpretive center.
As a result, the center is largely operated by volunteers under limited hours, particularly during the winter when volunteers are less active.
Volunteers from Friends of the Mines of Spain maintain winter hours of 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The center is closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through April.
“If volunteers had not stepped in … that facility would have been shuttered,” Tigges said.
Under a proposed agreement presented to City Council members, Dubuque County Conservation Board, Iowa DNR and Friends of the Mines of Spain, the city and county would spend $57,300 each for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to staff the interpretive center.
Dubuque County Conservation would hire a full-time naturalist and place one other full-time staff member at the center to increase the number of hours the center is open as well as the availability of interpretive and nature programming inside and outside of the center. The cost to operate the center would be evenly split by the city and county.
The DNR would continue to manage and maintain the more-than-1,400-acre park and contiguous city-owned land. The DNR also would provide staff assistance to help with school field trips and a seasonal interpreter to work with a county-hired naturalist.
Friends of the Mines of Spain would continue to raise funds to support the park and interpretive center and recruit volunteers to work in the park and interpretive center to assist both the county and the state.
Dubuque County Conservation recently requested $2 million for projects for next fiscal year, including $57,300 for personnel at E.B. Lyons.
City Council members last year approved $50,000 to help with staffing at E.B. Lyons in the current city budget, but that funding has not been spent due to lack of a new partnership agreement, said city Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
The city, which owns the building, also would take on capital costs related to the interpretive center and parking lots.
“We’ve built this beautiful interpretive center and expanded it in the recent past,” Ware said. “Yet we don’t have it open as often as most of us would like to see. We can walk away from it and say it’s (the state’s) problem … but we are better people to solve local issues.”
City Council members earlier this month signaled support for the proposed partnership.
“It still needs a number of approvals, but what we are trying to do now … is gather feedback,” Ware said.