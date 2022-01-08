For maternal health services professionals, the process of caring for new and expecting mothers extends far beyond the moment of birth.
“The actual delivery in the hospital is just a snapshot of what care we provide,” said Jenni Scott, nurse manager of the family birthing suites at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
She and other local leaders in the field are continually adapting their approach to better serve patients and contribute to statewide goals for maternal health.
This past fall, the Iowa Department of Public Health released its updated maternal health plan. The document lists three main priorities: elevate the focus on maternal mental health, advance workplace policies to support new and expectant mothers, and improve health before, during and after pregnancy.
One key action step in the plan is implementing system-wide changes to support screenings for depression, anxiety, domestic violence and substance abuse and ensuring that women are referred to brain health care if needed.
Such screenings and referrals are already an integral part of maternal health care at both Dubuque hospitals.
Amy Wright, director of maternal child services at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said all patients at the hospital’s maternal clinic are screened for depression at each visit.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said, staff members are particularly attuned to new or increased stressors that women might face during pregnancy.
“I think the effects of (the pandemic) are very much being seen in our moms who are expecting,” she said. “They have so much more on their plate than they did previously.”
Vicki Gassman, maternal child adolescent health coordinator with the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, said her department also administers risk assessments for brain health and substance abuse and works closely with local brain health agencies to refer patients if needed.
Both the VNA’s program and MercyOne’s maternal health clinic assist uninsured mothers and those on Medicaid by helping them get access to lactation support services, dental care, transportation and more.
“So much happens along the way (for birthing mothers) and there are so many new resources. It can be a challenge to find what’s out there,” Gassman said. “We’re able to spend time with patients, listen and guide them.”
One of IDPH’s key goals is to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality, particularly among women of color. The plan notes that Black women in Iowa have the highest overall rate of severe maternal morbidity, or unexpected outcomes of labor and delivery that result in significant consequences to a woman’s health, as compared to White and Hispanic women.
Gassman said the VNA is taking steps toward that goal by participating in a statewide pilot program called the Title V Doula Project. Through the initiative, Black women enrolled in Medicaid can be paired with a person of color certified as a doula, a person who supports an expectant mother through labor and birth.
“That doula is then able to help them and is culturally relevant,” Gassman said. “It’s nice to have somebody who has been there, somebody who has that experience and who also looks like you.”
Scott, Gassman and Wright all appreciated that the updated IDPH plan includes an emphasis on chronic disease prevention and education regarding health risks that might not always be immediately associated with pregnancy.
For example, the plan notes that one of the key drivers of maternal mortality in Iowa is motor vehicle accidents without appropriate use of seatbelts. Scott said wearing a seatbelt can be uncomfortable for pregnant women, but its use can be critical in saving lives.
“We really have to look at the whole picture, and that’s what the IDPH initiative is for,” Scott said. “We need to look at everything that could potentially cause harm to moms and babies … because we want to provide the best care possible every single time.”
Much of the data and recommendations in the state’s updated plan were drawn from the Iowa Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, a multi-disciplinary task force in which MercyOne and Finley representatives both participate.
“(MercyOne) is involved in monthly meetings and commits data to try to determine where the greatest areas of need in the state (are) and how we can make things better,” Wright said. “It’s starting to make maternal care more cohesive and obtainable.”