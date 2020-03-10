More basketball courts, a splash pad and new picnic shelters could be on tap for a park on Dubuque’s North End.
Dubuque Leisure Services staff and a consultant on Monday revealed two concepts for an expanded and redesigned Comiskey Park during a public meeting at Fulton Elementary School.
About 30 people turned out to provide their input on the proposed designs, which include enhancements to the playground and basketball courts and more parking, as well as new features such as a splash pad and pavilions, seating and grills to accommodate gatherings.
City officials have budgeted about $1.2 million in grant and local funding for improvements to the park at the corner of East 25th and Jackson streets.
The city purchased an adjacent 2-acre parcel to expand the previously 3.6-acre park. City leaders earlier this year approved a contract to pay up to $206,000 to a Madison, Wis., firm tasked with designing the expansion.
Cathy Brimeyer, who lives in the 2200 block of Jackson Street, would like to see the chain-link perimeter fence around the park replaced with a landscaped barrier of shrubs. But she questioned whether berms proposed around the perimeter of the park under one design would “provide enough safety to keep” young children from venturing into the street.
Brimeyer, though, said she liked the “rounded,” nonlinear park layout proposed in one of the conceptual designs, which includes a splash pad and new playground area next to a picnic pergola and restrooms.
“It looks a little bit easier to walk around, especially as a mom with a kid who is still in a stroller,” Brimeyer said. “I also like the idea of adding more parking. That’s really important, especially when there’s big events. There’s just not enough parking down here.”
Dubuque resident Jared McGovern said he, too, favored the nonlinear park design with a focus on natural play areas with hills for kids to roll down and boulders to climb, “while still maintaining that flat open field for all sorts of different sporting activities.”
McGovern also said he favors a splash pad.
“I support anything that’s going to get kids outside on a hot day. And a traditional playground may not be that,” he said. “Basketball courts? Yeah, those are going to attract anybody.”
Ten-year-old Sophie Slaght and her father, Casey, both liked a design that provides space for a gaga ball pit. A variant of dodgeball, players hit the ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the waist.
Casey said he is concerned that neither design — for a park named in honor of famed baseball player and club owner Charles Albert Comiskey — retains the park’s baseball field.
“We do use that field quite a bit, but as of late, it’s kind of in disrepair,” he said. “There’s no infield. It hasn’t really been maintained at all.”
One design also would remove the park’s tennis court, which drew objections from some in attendance. While few use the tennis court, several residents suggested the space could be repurposed for pickleball or volleyball.
City Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said the consultant will take the input to create a finalized design to present to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission for its review and a recommendation before it is sent to the City Council.
Kroger aims for work to begin yet this summer and to have the expanded park open in the spring of 2021.