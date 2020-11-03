The American Advertising Federation of Dubuque Public Service Committee is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations to receive marketing assistance.
Organizations must be a registered 501©(3), have a marketing budget that can be allocated to the program, demonstrate need for marketing assistance to reach measurable goals and be willing to work collaboratively with AAF Dubuque volunteers.
Interested nonprofits can fill out an application at www.aafdbq.org/about/public-service-campaign by Friday, Nov. 13, and send it to Pat@ShootForTheMoon.com or AAF Public Service Campaign c/o Patrick McCullough, 10446 Ironwood Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003.