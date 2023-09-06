Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Officials said one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a multi-family residence in Dubuque.
Firefighters responded at 4:24 p.m. to 347 1/2 W. 17th St. after a tenant on the second floor of the residence reported a fire on the porch, a press release states.
Firefighters who arrived on scene found smoke showing from the rear of the residence. Upon entering the structure, they found smoke on the second floor and a fire on the rear porch.
Crews extinguished the blaze within five minutes of arriving on scene, the release states.
The building’s residents were able to evacuate. The release states that one civilian “sustained a non-life-threatening injury which was treated at the scene.”
The building was deemed habitable, and the occupants were allowed to return to their homes.
The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials, the release states.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.