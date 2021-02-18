A Dubuque woman is accused of dragging her toddler son down stairs and injuring him.
Kelly A.J. Thomas, 24, of 2325 Radford Road, No. 19, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging child endangerment causing bodily injury.
Court documents state that Thomas admitted to investigators that on Feb. 8, she hit her 3-year-old son “with the knuckles of her hand” and grabbed him by the leg, “dragging him down a few stairs.”
The boy’s grandmother took the child to the doctor on Feb. 9 because “he would not walk,” documents state.