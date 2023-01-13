East Dubuque — Derek J. Bowman, Skylar A. Culbertson and Laney R. Thumser.
Elizabeth — Tayden M. Patterson.
Galena — Shawn Deisinger and Hannah Schoenberger.
Scales Mound — Brenda L. Jakel.
Iowa
Asbury— Connor C. Crabill, Madison I. Kirschbaum, Victoria R. Larsen, Meghan M. Osterberger, Joshua M. Roman, Jack Sabers and Zoe P. Schultz.
Bellevue— Giana M. Michels.
Cascade — Nicole M. Mcdermott.
Dubuque — Molly M. Allen, Jennifer Bardon, Isabelle G. Barefoot, Annette M. Barton, Angela L. Brown, Jenna J. Edgington, Mary Forbes, Kassidy L. Gerken, Scott T. Hostager, Kaelyn R. Howe, Charles G. Jaeger, Kaitlyn L. Jones, Trinity M. Kessler, Haley S. Kline, Kaylyn M. LeGrand, Jeremy Lennox, Alexis A. Loney, Maria M. Mustafa, Brock G. Osthoff, Sydnie Schilling, Sydney J. Schmitt, Sydney J. Schultz, Meghan M. Smith, Rachel Tebon and Daniel M. Zanger.
Dyersville — Kaylee J. Rowland and Kirsten P. Schroeder.
Edgewood — Kimberly Converse and Sophia L. Wilson.
Epworth — Jenna M. Fiedler, Sara E. Theisen and Lynsee L. Wolf.
Guttenberg — Allison L. Troester.
Holy Cross — Jordyn M. Pfeiler.
La Motte — Cole A. Swartz.
Maquoketa — Axel A. Carlson, Pete K. Carlson, Jori A. Heinrich, Montana A. Lafrenz and Jordan L. Turney.
Peosta — Nolan C. Baumhover, Ella Esser, Faith Krapfl, Naomi L. Noel and Bryn T. Vantiger.
Wisconsin
Belmont — Kylie Crapp, Taylar E. Simmons and Tyler Simmons.
Cuba City — Madilyn Jerry, Lauren E. Longhenry and Cameron May.
