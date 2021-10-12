Sorry, an error occurred.
Dubuque firefighters douse a fire in a shed behind a garage at 323 Edith St. in Dubuque on Monday.
Dubuque firefighters respond to a fire in a shed behind a garage at 323 Edith St. in Dubuque on Monday.
Leon Errthum began his Monday morning by loading his smoker with 60 pieces of sturgeon.
He expected them to be dried by noon. Then, Errthum would coat them in brown sugar inside his fish shed.
A retiree of Dubuque Packing Co., the 83-year-old left to run an errand at Blain’s Farm & Fleet. He returned home to 323 Edith St. not too long after.
He spotted the smoke and the rolling flames that engulfed his 12-foot-by-12-foot fish shed.
“I’m not going to get this out,” Errthum thought.
He fetched a 50-pound portable extinguisher from inside his house and attempted to snuff out the fire. Errthum squeezed the trigger, but just a dribble of chemical agent came out.
“I should have thrown the whole thing in the fire,” he said. “Maybe it would have blown up … and put the whole thing out.”
Leon called to his wife, Elaine Errthum, who was inside the house. Both contacted 911.
“I should have been here to take care of (the smoker),” Leon said. “I wasn’t, like a dummy.”
Dubuque Fire Department crews arrived shortly after 11:30 a.m. and extinguished the fire within a matter of minutes, according to Chief Rick Steines. No one was injured.
Leon suspects the fire started after the wooden door to his smoker ignited.
The blaze did not affect the home, but the garage that is located adjacent to the fish shed was scalded.
Leon had planned to give away the smoked sturgeon. He has an additional 250 pounds of fish inside his freezer that he planned to smoke. Leon said he is going to have to haul it all to the landfill.
Leon plans to demolish the remains of his shed. He said he is too old to build another.
“I have to quit sometime,” Leon said.
