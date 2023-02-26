A Dubuque man who was accused of threatening three teenagers with a gun recently was sentenced to probation for a related charge.
James R. Kasparek, 36, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque after pleading guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct. He initially was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
As part of a plea deal, an additional two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that police responded to Audubon Elementary School, 605 Lincoln Ave., on May 8 for a report of multiple people shot with some sort of projectile.
Officers found that three juveniles, one age 15 and the others age 13, launched water beads at several others on the school playground.
The juveniles told police that they were exchanging words with Kasparek when he said something similar to, “You want a bullet in your head?” and lifted his shirt to display a handgun in his waistband, documents state.
Kasparek told police that he was upset at the juveniles for launching water beads at his daughter, documents state. He eventually admitted he got into an argument with the three teens, lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun. He then placed the gun in his vehicle before police arrived.