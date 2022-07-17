John Sweeney said it was his uniform that made people feel comfortable enough to ask him questions.
“When we had RAGBRAI come through Dubuque, I was at an intersection facing the sun for five hours — I was totally burned when I got done — but I had multiple bike riders stop and thank me for doing traffic control for them,” said Sweeney, a current captain in the Dubuque Police Department Auxiliary.
While he basked in the sun, Sweeney also found himself answering a variety of questions posed by the touring bicyclists.
“They looked at the uniform, and they know we’re the people to talk to,” he said.
Sweeney, 56, of Dubuque, is a former chief of the auxiliary unit — a uniformed group that supplements the work of Dubuque’s regular police officers.
“Our auxiliary police are a volunteer-based organization that provides services to the police to help free our certified officers to be able to handle other cases,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Bruce Deutsch, who oversees the auxiliary. “That’s pretty important because we only have a limited number of certified officers.”
Peter Hancock, 40, of Dubuque, is the current chief of the auxiliary. He joined the organization in 2005.
“I joined because I was originally going to go into law enforcement,” Hancock said. “We’ve actually had a lot of auxiliary officers become (certified) law enforcement officers. (Belonging to the auxiliary) is to their benefit, because they get their foot in the door.”
Deutsch said auxiliary members often respond to incidents that are extended over relatively long periods of time or require street closures.
“You will see them at things like the Grandview Gallop and big graduations, helping with traffic control,” Deutsch said.
Sweeney joined the auxiliary in 1989.
“I wanted to get involved in public service,” he said. “My dad was with military police with the Air Force, and I wanted to someway follow in his footsteps.”
Sweeney often handles street barricades for traffic control during parades, major civic events and celebrations, as well as at crash and crime scenes.
“These assignments can be any day of the week at any time of the day or night,” he said.
Through June of this year, auxiliary members have logged 340 hours while helping at eight events and have been called in to assist police seven times.
The auxiliary currently has about 30 active members to respond to those calls.
“I’d love to have more,” Hancock said. “We’re running out of people to call to go out on calls, because we’re all volunteers.”
Applicants for the program must be 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or equivalent.
Prospective applicants are screened through a background check and interviewed by a panel of auxiliary members.
Members undergo regular training.
“We get ongoing classroom and field training in law enforcement and first aid, and we meet as a full group monthly to go over future assignments and discuss past activities,” Sweeney said.
