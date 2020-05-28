BERNARD, Iowa – Authorities say a fire destroyed a milking parlor this morning in rural Dubuque County.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:57 a.m. to the Daniel Weber farm at 18742 Prairie Creek Road, for a structure fire, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire departments from Epworth, Bernard, Cascade, Centralia and Farley responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the milking parlor engulfed in flames.
The building and its contents were destroyed, including one cow, according to the release.
Damage is estimated at $750,000.
The release states that the “exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear suspicious in nature.”