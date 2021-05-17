The latest addition to a local museum’s campus highlights the legacy of innovation along the Mississippi River.
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s John and Alice Butler River of Innovation Gallery will open the weekend of June 11-13.
“I never realized the type of innovation that happens in river towns, and especially Dubuque,” said Kurt Strand, the river museum’s president and CEO.
The $3.5 million, 9,000- square-foot gallery features a variety of hands-on exhibits and a makerspace area.
Strand said the gallery tells a tale of past, present and future innovation.
“You can look at the innovation that occurred with boat builders, and the innovation that is continuing today,” he said. “The barge industry is innovating in different ways, manufacturing organizations are, farmers are.
“(The gallery) talking about how (river-related) innovation impacts the world. The focus is on STEM.”
The gallery is housed in the location of the original Fred W. Woodward Riverboat Museum. The riverboat museum building opened in 1982 in the Port of Dubuque. Subsequent, major expansions to the museum campus occurred in 2003 and 2010.
Museum officials have been planning this major renovation for the past seven years. The first phase of the project, an operational, 19th-century, belt-driven machine shop, opened in October. The second and third phases open next month and highlight the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.
“There will be hands-on offerings focusing on four major themes pertaining to innovation in and around Dubuque and the river,” said Erin Dragotto, the museum’s vice president of development. “Once you have seen the history of boat building and innovation as it was 125-150 years ago in this area, you then progress from what was inboard engines to what happened at the advent of the outboard engine and then you walk into the four themed areas.”
The themed areas provide visitors with information on tools, the changing river, including the lock and dam system, energy and motion, and vehicles and cargo.
A holdover exhibit from the riverboat museum, a pilot house, has been spruced up and included in the gallery space devoted to vehicles and cargo.
“Instead of walking up and seeing a painted image (adjacent to the pilot house), you will see a screen and will see a modern view of going down the river,” Dragotto said.
Dragotto said the makerspace provides an outlet for visitor creativity.
“By the time you’ve gone from the history to the hands-on exhibits and understanding innovation and what goes on around the river, hopefully you will be energized enough to make your own thing,” she said.