Last week, a subcommittee of the Iowa House of Representatives Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would add “political ideology” as a protected class under the Iowa Civil Rights Act.
This would join race, religion, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin and other groups as those for which discrimination is banned.
“Increasingly the cancel culture, social media giants, big tech and others seem determined to silence and destroy those who do not agree with their philosophy,” said Iowa Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, who sponsored the bill. “Even now, we have some political leaders and media pundits that have spoken of reprogramming or re-educating Trump supporters and others they do not agree with.”
The bill passed a subcommittee, 2-1, along party lines Wednesday, so it is now eligible for a vote by the full House Judiciary Committee.
The only area lawmaker serving on the judiciary committee in either chamber is Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga. She did not respond to several calls for comment on this issue and has not responded to a request from the TH for comment since mid-December.
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer said this is a new move, but one reminiscent of other bills to go through the Statehouse.
“In previous legislatures, there have been bills on this same target of trying to ensure a balanced political conversation or rhetoric,” he said. “But they were never tied to the Iowa Civil Rights Act.”
Larimer said he was at a loss regarding the bill’s fate.
“It’s hard to get a read on how far this goes,” he said.
But he said these sort of bills are the prerogative of a party with control of both houses and the governor’s office.
“In a nonelection year like this, that would generally be when you would see the more controversial bills put forward,” Larimer said. “Republicans have unified control and are trying to push through bills that will complete their agenda while they have it, the same way Democrats would try if they had it. What’s different now is everything is just so polarized at all levels of government.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said he saw the bill as linked to a “package” of bills being introduced and pushed by the majority aimed at hamstringing the state’s public colleges.
“It’s obviously politically motivated,” he said. “The basis for these are pretty slim. There are some anecdotal cases of universities and students being accused of oversteps that were politically biased. I think it’s an overreaction to those incidents.”
Iowa Reps. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, did not respond with comment.
Bradley supports dentists’ vaccination capacity
In his weekly recap, Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, highlighted and expressed support for a bill that would expand the scope of those who can administer COVID-19 vaccine.
The bill would allow dentists and pharmacists to do so — a proposal supported by the dentist Bradley.
“As a dentist, we give hundreds of injections in minuscule places in the mouth,” he said in the recap. “We can certainly do an injection in the arm. Health histories, allergy list and medications are always asked of patients. We do continuing education on emergency procedures. We all are trained in basic and advanced life support, as well as an AED (defibrillator) is in every office. Allowing this would help to expedite the process of giving the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Dairy group honors SW Wisconsin lawmakers
The Dairy Business Association this week named Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, as its Legislator of the Year.
In a press release, the association noted bills Marklein championed, including funding for the Dairy Innovation Hub, truth-in-labeling for milk, other dairy products and meat, and more capital access for rural businesses, including dairy processors.
“Senator Marklein has gone above and beyond to strengthen and promote Wisconsin’s dairy community. He recognized the importance of these issues and showed leadership in moving them forward,” said DBA President Amy Penterman in the release.
The association also gave Legislative Excellence Awards to Wisconsin Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, and Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
Ernst swipes at mention of earmarks in D.C.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, took aggressive early stances against a proposal by the Democratic U.S. House of Representatives leadership to reconsider a 2011 ban on earmark budgeting in Congress.
An appropriations process to that point granted members of Congress limited discretionary funding to grant to certain projects.
That earned a quick rebuke from Ernst, with language reminiscent of her early campaign ads.
“I know a thing or two about pigs, and one thing is for sure — they stink,” she said in a release. “Pork was taken off the menu (temporarily, I guess) a decade ago after years of politicians literally pigging out on taxpayer dollars, earmarking millions for special interests and their own pet projects, like that infamous bridge to nowhere in Alaska. Some even went to jail for exchanging bribes over congressional pork. But now Congress wants to bring the bacon back to the legislative process.”
Calendar9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 — The Dubuque League of Women Voters will be hosting their first Crackerbarrel of the 2021 Iowa Legislative Session with area lawmakers. This year, these events will be virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, accessible via the Dubuque League of Women Voters’ Facebook page. Questions may be emailed ahead of time to lwvdbq@gmail.com.