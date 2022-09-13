Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director.
Danielle Jacobs moved to Dubuque and took on the role of executive director starting Sept. 6, according to a press release issued today. She fills a vacancy created by the May departure of Dan LoBianco, who had served in the role for 23 years.
Jacobs previously served for six years as the executive director for Freeport (Ill.) Downtown Development Foundation. During that time, she launched the Pretzel City Brewfest and created the 610 Music Festival. She also worked with business owners on revitalizing downtown Freeport, according to the release.
She most recently managed Wagner House in Freeport and served as interim director of Stephenson County (Ill.) Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“(Jacobs) arrives with experience in the Main Street economic development sector, along with a passion and love for Dubuque," said Jeff Vaassen, president of the Dubuque Main Street Board of Directors. "We have an opportunity to help grow downtown Dubuque, create a culture that rivals those of other great cities in the region and assist small and large businesses thrive in and around our great downtown. Danielle is enthused for the challenge, and I invite everyone to join her in that excitement.”
