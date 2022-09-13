Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director. 

Danielle Jacobs moved to Dubuque and took on the role of executive director starting Sept. 6, according to a press release issued today. She fills a vacancy created by the May departure of Dan LoBianco, who had served in the role for 23 years. 

