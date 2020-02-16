EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Despite the impassioned efforts of parents, parishioners and community members to prevent its closure, the Diocese of Rockford announced this weekend that St. Mary Catholic School will shut its doors in May at the end of the school year.
The nearly 100-year-old parochial institution fell victim to the “grim realities” that Catholic education broadly faces in an increasingly secularized nation, according to a press release.
The Rev. Peter Snieg, pastor of St. Mary Parish of East Dubuque and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of Menominee, relayed the announcement to staff, parents and parishioners Friday.
“Four years ago, it was announced that St. Mary’s School would close, and a decision was made to give three more years to attempt to build enrollment and try to create a vibrant and growing school,” he wrote in a letter. “Unfortunately, the enrollment has not increased, and this low number of students creates a very limited program that few families seem to be interested in.”
Snieg did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
UNCERTAIN STATUS
The status of St. Mary has been in question since early 2017, when the Diocese of Rockford declared its intent to shutter the school, which serves pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade students.
Founded in 1924, it is the last Catholic school in Jo Daviess County.
At a community meeting following the announcement, parishioners and parents pledged to increase the headcount and secure donations to support operations.
In concert with diocesan officials, they established criteria, which included raising $100,000 per year, or an amount necessary to keep the parish subsidy of the school at no more than 30% of ordinary income, and increasing enrollment by 10% per year.
“We’re working hard on marketing our school, letting people know that St. Mary’s School is here and it’s no longer this hidden little gem,” Natalie Berning, president of the St. Mary’s Home and School Committee, said at the time. “There is a lot of energy and passion in the walls of St. Mary and it’s an exciting time for all of us.”
Berning declined an interview Saturday and instead read from a prepared statement.
“We feel fortunate that St. Mary’s school has provided an atmosphere that nurtures (our children’s) entire well-being. Mind, body, spirit and soul,” she said. “We’re very sad to hear this news.”
But by the 2019-20 school year, enrollment at St Mary decreased to 48 students, fewer than the 53 students who enrolled during the 2016-17 school year, according to diocese figures.
Meanwhile, the number of families registered at St. Mary Parish declined from 562 to 521 over the same period.
‘BEYOND OUR CONTROL’
Bishop David Malloy, in consultation with the Office for Catholic Education and the St. Mary’s Parish Council, authorized the closure this year.
Snieg attributed the decision to factors “beyond our control.”
“Despite years of continuous operation of St. Mary School, the number of younger parishioners has decreased and this is verifiable by so few baptisms and weddings at both St. Mary’s and Nativity,” he said. “There is no doubt that the Catholic Church, and faith in general, is in a period of decline here in the United States, although growing in other parts of the world.”
Other factors considered in the diocese’s decision included the small population of the communities surrounding the school, a decreasing Catholic population, families having fewer children and the inability of families to pay full tuition.
The parish currently spends $8,100 per student, with a total budget of $410,000. The aging school building also requires a new roof. Replacing it would cost $175,000, which would consume nearly all of the parish’s operations funding.
The final day of classes is May 28.
HEARTBROKEN
St. Mary Principal Angela Jones is unsure how she will convey the news to students Tuesday, when school resumes after Presidents’ Day.
“My son, he is heartbroken,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “He’s a first grader and all of his friends are there and he’s actually trying to come up with ways to get students so we can stay open. He thinks that’s an option still.”
Jones said the decision caught staff off guard. They discussed potential resolutions, and while closure was one of them, she did not believe it was the first choice.
“I thought we would possibly function without seventh and eighth grade for a few years and see how that went because that’s where the smallest class is,” she said.
Jones said the community successfully raised the requisite funds, but increasing the school’s enrollment proved to be a challenge.
“There are not a lot of people that are Catholic in the area,” she said.
Meanwhile, the timing could not be worse, Jones observed, in light of the upcoming closure of two Holy Family elementary schools in Dubuque at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.
LOOKING FORWARD
Diocesan officials said they will take steps to ease the transition for staff and families.
St. Mary employs four full-time teachers, one full-time administrator, one full-time secretary, one part-time maintenance worker and one part-time kitchen and lunch worker.
Teachers will be provided with job search assistance and students with support for enrolling in area Catholic schools, the press release stated.
Snieg told parishioners that a parish scholarship endowment could be created to assist families who will attend a different Catholic institution, providing “a significant gift for each child.”
Additionally, the parish could hire a full-time employee to oversee religious education and coordinate parish volunteers to teach a robust religious education program.