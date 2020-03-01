A bill making its way through the Iowa Legislature could throw a wrench in City of Dubuque leaders’ efforts to increase access to affordable housing by requiring landlords to accept rental vouchers.
Lawmakers last week advanced a bill that would free landlords from municipal requirements to accept Housing Choice Vouchers, commonly known as Section 8, from low-income tenants.
The move comes just weeks after Dubuque officials received a report on impediments to fair, affordable housing in the city. The study recommends fair housing protections for low-income renters who rely on public assistance to pay housing costs.
“It’s an option cities need to have,” Mayor Roy Buol said. “Certainly, I appreciate landlords’ rights. But, you know, we heard stories where people were being evicted in the middle of their lease when they got a voucher. ... There’s got to be some control that cities have over that, or you’ve got some people that are really being treated unfairly.”
The bill, Senate File 2368, was voted out of committee on a 7-4 party-line vote, with Republicans in favor, and placed on the Senate calendar.
If passed, the bill would prohibit cities and counties from adopting or enforcing local laws that prevent landlords from refusing to rent to people based on the source of income they use to help pay their rent, such as rental subsidies or other public assistance.
The bill would also rollback existing source-of- income regulations passed in Des Moines, Iowa City and Marion.
Proponents argue the bill is needed to protect landlords’ property rights. But leaders in Iowa cities — including Dubuque — argue the legislation usurps local control and strips local governments of a valuable tool to combat bias and discrimination in public and private housing practices.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Iowa Catholic Conference and American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa also have registered in opposition to the bill.
Jerry Maro, president of the Dubuque Area Landlords Association, said landlords need freedom of choice to run their business as they see fit, and not be forced to participate in what has been a voluntary government program.
“The need for a (source of income) ordinance is simply not there,” Maro said. “And as the (voucher) program improves (through a city rebranding effort), in our opinion, so will the amount of landlords that want to voluntarily participate.”
Maro said the biggest obstacle to landlord participation is a lack of funding to reimburse landlords for damage caused by tenants who receive rent subsidies.
“We cannot garnish any form of government payment (unlike wages), so we have no recourse,” he said. “What landlords are saying ‘No’ to is a program, not people.”
Tom LoGuidice, co-chairman of the Dubuque NAACP’s Friends of Fair Housing Committee, worries that if the legislation passes, landlords could use housing assistance as a cover to discriminate against renters based on race, ethnicity, age, ability, gender and other protected classes.
Iowa Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, floor manager for the bill, did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, told the Telegraph Herald via text message that “housing is a human right.”
“Safeguards need to be in place to prevent discrimination and maintain affordable housing,” Jochum wrote. “City council members are elected by the people of their communities and should be able to make these type of decisions without interference from state government.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, could not be reached for comment.
A revised source-of-income ordinance would provide due process and protections for elderly, disabled and other vulnerable residents who receive a voucher in the middle of their lease from being evicted, city housing Director Alexis Steger said.
In Dubuque, more than 50% of city housing voucher holders are elderly and/or disabled, and the average participant is employed but considered “working poor,” based on income.
Nearly a quarter of all renters in the city spend half or more of their annual income on rent. And since Aug. 1, 2018, 104 city-issued housing vouchers expired without the holder finding an apartment to lease, according to the city.
“The cost burdens associated with housing continue to grow year over year over year,” Council Member Brett Shaw said. “And if we have one less means, one less tool to address this, then I think that really impairs us as a community.”