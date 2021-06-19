One person was injured Tuesday in a crash in Dubuque.
Harold F. Zimmerman Jr., 80, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday on Lore Mound Road. The report states that Zimmerman was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle when he tried to adjust the radio. It entered the east ditch, causing $15,000 worth of damage to his vehicle.
Zimmerman was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.