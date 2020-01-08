Dubuque Community Schools officials hope to help students navigate their emotions by first helping educators understand their own.
About 20 principals, administrators and other school employees from the district are participating in a training program this week offered through the University of Dubuque’s personal empowerment program. The sessions focus on helping participants develop their own social and emotional competencies.
District and UD leaders are developing plans to roll out social and emotional learning training to staff districtwide, with an eye on giving employees tools they can use to become more personally and professionally satisfied.
Ideally, the positive effects will trickle down to students, officials say.
“When (educators) are successful with their own social and emotional learning, they’re actually modeling that for the students, and they’re going to be more effective,” said Liza Johnson, director of personal empowerment at UD.
This week’s training session aims to help participants focus on their own social and emotional learning skills by examining topics such as empathy, interpersonal connections and anger, and then looking at how staffers can apply those concepts to their own lives.
“It’s really being smart with our feelings, is what it comes down to,” Johnson said. “The outcome is really to establish positive relationships within your organization, within your workplaces. But having those skills to do it is really essential.”
The group of district staffers participating in the training come from Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott elementary schools, as well as from the district office.
Audubon Principal Ed Glaser said the initiative started after he reached out to UD seeking ways his staff could better meet students’ social and emotional needs. In the process of working with UD, he recognized that his staff can do that better by building up their own skills in those areas.
Skills addressed by the training, such as developing self-awareness, managing emotions and building relationships, are of particular importance given some of the challenges that come with being a teacher, Glaser said.
“How can we make sure the adults that we are presenting with challenges have what they need to best meet the kids’ (needs)?” he said
UD officials will work with participants on ways to integrate social and emotional learning skills for staff into their buildings so other employees have the opportunity to build up their skills.
District leaders also are working out plans for leaders from other schools to receive training in an effort to roll out the initiative across the district.
Learning about social and emotional skills can help staff become more intentional, rather than reactive, in how they respond to situations, Johnson said. It can also help strengthen relationships and help staff more effectively teach the skills they learn to students.
“Through that, they’ll model that behavior,” Johnson said. “They’re more productive. They’re going to be happy and healthy, and that’s going to affect the outcomes with the students.”
However, staff can also use the tools they learn to better serve students directly. Glaser said he already used lessons from the training to dig a bit deeper when asking students about their days.
“In the past, I would have just moved on and missed that opportunity, and (now) I was able to make a deeper connection with that student,” he said.