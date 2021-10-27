Young readers can receive stuffed-animal “reading buddies” as a local library marks National Family Literacy Month in November.

Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library will provide the stuffed animals for families with children ages 9 and younger, according to a press release.

Each stuffed animal comes with an adoption certificate, a free book and literacy information.

The reading buddies will be available at the library’s children’s help desk during the month of November while supplies last.

The giveaway is made possible in part by Conlon Construction and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.

