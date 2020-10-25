A woman who police said hit her then-boyfriend with an “axe/hatchet” in Dubuque has been sentenced to probation.
Kaitlyn E. Wyss, 27, now of Browntown, Wis., was given a deferred judgment after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to domestic assault with a weapon. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
She was sentenced to two years of probation.
Charges of domestic assault with injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact order were dismissed.
Court documents stated that Wyss reported she had an altercation with her then-boyfriend, Jacob L. Paulsen, at their then-residence on Central Avenue on June 26 that “resulted in her striking Paulsen with what she described as an axe/hatchet.” Paulsen went to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of his injuries.