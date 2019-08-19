LANCASTER, Wis. — Henry Drinkwater has learned a lot about caring for animals.
“It’s hard work — you have to treat them nice, treat them very good, and make sure they don’t get loose,” said Henry, 6, of Potosi.
Henry was one of dozens of kids who participated in the Kiddie Showmanship event Sunday at the Grant County Fair.
The son of Shane and Jill Drinkwater, Henry has been kept busy this summer by his sheep, Muffin.
“I give her a bath and help feed her,” he said.
During the event, kids who are too young to show for 4-H get an opportunity to parade their animals around the show barn — just like the big kids. Kids showed goats, sheep, dairy cows and beef cattle.
“They can have a helper with them because some of them are little kids,” said Sue Brewer, of Bloomington. Brewer serves as the volunteer organizer for the event. “They’ll come around and give us their name, and what animal they’re showing and a name for the animal, whether they’ve made it up or it’s the actual name, we don’t care.”
In the barn, kids as young as toddlers tugged on ropes to coax animals to remain in place. Some of the animals towered over the kids. Often a parent or older sibling stood by, ready to assist. Teenagers with microphones asked the children about their animals, and whether they planned to show animals in the future.
“It’s fun,” said Charisse Orth, Grant County’s 4-H program coordinator. “A lot of (the young participants) have siblings in 4-H and some of them have cousins that show.”
Orth said third-grade students can begin showing in 4-H, so the kiddie event is open to a younger crowd.
“It helps them get comfortable in the show ring,” Orth said. “They can show off their animals and feel like a part of the fair.”
Blake Roesch, 6, of Lancaster, was eager to show a guernsey heifer named Mae.
“It’s fun, I like it,” she said.
Blake’s mom, Flow Roesch, works at Stone-Front Farm in Lancaster. Occasionally Blake would accompany her mom to the farm to care for cows.
“She loves animals,” Flow said. “She’s been looking forward to this (event) since last year.”
Henry Drinkwater’s 9-year-old sister, Anna, showed an animal during the Kiddie Showmanship event last year. She has since advanced to 4-H.
“It takes really good responsibility,” Anna said.