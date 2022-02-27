Ashton Buck spends her days caring for COVID-19 patients three hours from her home and family.
The 33-year-old registered nurse from Oskaloosa, Iowa, has worked as a traveling nurse in the intensive care unit at Dubuque’s UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital since November.
While it can be challenging to be separated from her husband and 4-year-old son, Buck chose the traveling position both for its lucrative financial rewards and the opportunity it offers to help patients in critical condition.
“There’s just something super gratifying and fulfilling, especially in the ICU, when (patients) are just at their absolute worst,” she said. “If you can do one thing to make something better for them, it’s important.”
Buck is one of thousands of traveling nurses nationwide, a flourishing career in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spurred in part by nursing retirements and resignations, U.S. hospitals and care facilities are increasingly utilizing traveling nurses to fill staffing holes, often paying them several times what they would pay for a permanent staff nurse.
“My understanding is it’s pretty much a buyer’s market in nursing to go anywhere in the country today,” said Mary Peters, chief nursing officer at Finley. “… We just keep thinking that once COVID starts to wind down that maybe we wouldn’t have such a demand, but it doesn’t seem to be abating any time soon.”
GROWTH OF THE INDUSTRY
The first widespread use of traveling nurses in the U.S. occurred in 1978, when contract nurses were brought into New Orleans in response to a spike in demand caused by local Mardi Gras celebrations. The concept further rose in popularity in the 1980s due to a nationwide nursing shortage.
Still, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, tri-state-area hospitals used traveling nurses minimally, if at all.
“If we had a maternity leave or we had someone that needed to have an extended absence, we would fill them in with a contract person here and there,” said Jean Hayes, chief nursing officer at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Lindsay Graves, senior director of travel operations with Iowa-based nursing agency GrapeTree Medical Staffing, has worked in the traveling nurse industry since 2005.
At that time, she said, wages for traveling nurses were higher, but not astronomically higher, than those of staff nurses.
“I think most travelers got into traveling, really, for the experience,” she said. “We saw a lot of older nurses whose kids were grown up, and they bought RVs and traveled the country.”
She said in 2009, the Great Recession hurt the industry, but demand for traveling nurses started to rise shortly thereafter. By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there already was a nursing shortage, in part due to the droves of baby boomers entering retirement.
PANDEMIC SHIFTS
The virus and its impacts on the health care system further accelerated the need for traveling nurses. During the early days of the pandemic, nurses were sent to particularly hard-hit areas as COVID-19 spread rapidly.
As the pandemic stretched from weeks into months and years, the stresses it caused health care workers on a daily basis also took their toll. Local officials say many nurses who were approaching retirement did retire, while others sought other areas of employment due to burnout or stress.
“I believe that there are a lot of nurses who are very close to retirement age who have left the health care profession because of the pandemic, as well as younger nurses who just left the profession because of the effects the pandemic has had on them physically or mentally,” said Keri Smith, chief nursing officer at Guttenberg (Iowa) Municipal Hospital, which currently has two traveling nurses.
In September, the American Association of Critical Care Nurses surveyed more than 6,000 acute and critical care nurses and found that 66% had considered leaving nursing because of their experiences during the pandemic.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nationwide employment in health care is trending upward but is still down by 378,000, or 2.3%, from its level in February 2020.
“We’ve had more openings hospitalwide than we have had in years — more vacancies in any and all positions,” Hayes said.
DEMAND AND WAGES SOAR
As nurses resigned and retired in record numbers, more traveling nurses were needed to fill the gap, and facilities began seeing costs for their services rise.
Traveling nurses are employed not by the facilities in which they work, but by a traveling nurse agency such as GrapeTree. Medical facilities contract with one or more agencies and communicate with them when they need nurses to fill a staffing hole.
“We let the agency know what our needs are, and they will let us know if they have a candidate that fits our situation,” said Tracey Long, administrator at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa. “If we don’t respond to them really promptly, that person goes somewhere else. That’s just the high demand they’re in right now.”
Hospitals and care facilities then pay the agency for each traveling nurse stationed at the facility, with the nurse receiving a portion of that fee.
Hayes said in the past year, she has watched the hourly rates for traveling nurses double.
“In the past, it was anywhere from $60 to $80 an hour,” she said. “You can now count on $100 to $160 an hour.”
Jackson County Regional Health Center has the equivalent of 40 full-time staff nurses. Hayes said a staff nurse is paid $30 to $35 per hour.
Hawkeye Care Center has paid $55 and $90 per hour for traveling nurses. A staff nurse at the facility receives $30 to $38 per hour, based on position and experience.
“During the pandemic, we have, as a facility, increased our wages to balance that a little bit better,” Long said. “It’s very difficult because the rates for the traveling nurses are so much higher than the wages that we pay.”
‘I MIGHT AS WELL MAKE MORE MONEY’
With wages rising, staff nurses nationwide began leaving their positions to travel and increase their earning potential.
“Once you hear about all the jobs that are being advertised for up to $7,000 a week, I think a lot of nurses felt like, ‘If I’m going to be nursing somewhere, I might as well make more money doing it,’” Graves said.
Christine Kemp is a staff nurse in the intensive care unit at Finley, where she has worked since 2012. She said the hospital has had “quite a few” staff nurses leave to take traveling positions over the past year. Frequently, their positions will be filled at least temporarily by another traveling nurse.
“It is unfortunate when we lose a nurse that goes to travel and then we have to backfill with a traveler, but it’s what we have to do right now,” Peters said. “… What we have found is that the travelers that we have brought are very experienced, competent, qualified nurses.”
She said the hospital currently averages about 10 to 20 traveling nurses at a time, largely in the ICU, in comparison to the total number of 314 staff nurses at Finley.
Officials with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center declined to comment for this article.
Hospital officials emphasized that while they pay a high premium to nurse agencies, they neither control nor know how much the traveling nurse receives.
Graves declined to comment on how GrapeTree calculates how much its nurses are paid, noting that the company is “very much within the industry standard.”
“We keep that bill rate as low as possible … trying to make sure the facility has the ability to afford a traveler and also trying to make sure that for the health care professional, it’s worth their while to leave home to go there,” she said.
WHY THEY TRAVEL
For Buck, the increased pay allows her husband to be a stay-at-home parent to their son.
Buck is not employed by a separate agency. Instead, she is an employee of UnityPoint Health and a member of the hospital system’s “float pool,” meaning she can be sent to work at any UnityPoint Health facility.
“This job in particular is very appealing because the pay is very good, and on top of that, belonging to UnityPoint, I get full benefits and a retirement plan, which is excellent for my family and I,” she said.
Traveling nurse contracts are typically eight to 13 weeks in length, with the option for an extension if the nurse and medical facility desire to do so. Buck’s contract was due to expire earlier this month, but she extended it until mid-April.
She is pursuing her master’s degree to become a nurse practitioner and hopes to find a staff position after graduation, but she plans to continue traveling until then.
“I will travel while in school to take care of my family,” she said.
For other traveling nurses, the pay was less of a factor in their decision to pursue a life on the go.
Sandra Pottebaum, 62, became a nurse about three years ago. After a brief stint as a staff nurse at a dementia care facility, she opted to become a traveling nurse for the variety that the job offers.
“Some people like the same hours, the same people, because it makes them feel secure,” she said. “I actually enjoy change and diversity and flexibility. To me, it’s interesting and exciting.”
She has served as a traveling nurse in care facilities from Sioux City, Iowa, to Beaver Dam, Wis. Her husband, who is also a nurse, usually travels with her and is often able to find temporary employment during Pottebaum’s contracts, although he is not employed through a traveling nurse agency.
Pottebaum most recently worked at Hawkeye Care Center in a position that began as a traveling job but became a local assignment when she and her husband moved back to their hometown of Dubuque during her contract. However, she already has another contract set up for the end of the month, when she will head to Muscoda, Wis.
“You almost feel like it’s a vacation within a job,” she said.
ON THE JOB
Despite the inherent adventure, traveling nurses are expected to hit the ground running when they arrive at a new hospital or care facility.
“They function just like any nurses that we would bring onto our team in a full-time status, so they’re expected to perform in all the areas, from the medical-surgical floor to the emergency room,” said Smith.
At Finley, traveling nurses receive one day of hospital orientation, followed by an additional day when they shadow a nurse, said Kemp.
“Then usually the next day, they have a buddy nurse to watch over them and (answer) any questions,” she said. “By the third day on the floor, they’re off and running on their own.”
As a critical care nurse, Buck works day shifts in the ICU and is often responsible for caring for patients with COVID-19. She can “float” to other areas in the hospital as needed, but she said that doesn’t often happen.
“Because we are in a pandemic, the ICUs have all taken on a different shape, so they need a lot more hands,” she said.
Meanwhile, Pottebaum spent her days tending to the residents of Hawkeye Care Center, completing patient assessments, handling medications and filing incident reports.
While it can at times be overwhelming to frequently learn a new system and regulations at each care center, she said it also can be comforting to know her current employment is never permanent.
“If you’re having any difficulties at one facility, then you know that the issues will be resolved shortly,” she said with a laugh. “… That’s not a problem you’re going to have much longer because you’re going to be moving on.”
Nurse agencies usually provide a housing stipend to their nurses or help them find safe and affordable accommodations. Buck, for example, shares a Dubuque apartment with another nurse from the UnityPoint Health float pool. She also frequently returns to Oskaloosa when her schedule allows.
WORKING TOGETHER
As one of the charge nurses in Finley’s ICU, Kemp works closely with many of the facility’s traveling nurses. Some days, she said, she is the only nontraveling nurse working in the unit.
“I have loved every single traveler that we have,” she said. “They are wonderful, they are helpful, they are knowledgeable, and we treat them like our own.”
Many local hospital officials commented on the knowledge and experience that traveling nurses bring to the facilities to which they are sent.
“They see different perspectives from other parts of the country and other health care facilities,” Smith said. “Sometimes, it can be a benefit in that regard in bringing different ideas into the facility.”
Kemp is certainly aware of the gap between her pay and that of the traveling nurses alongside whom she works. She described it as “a tough pill to swallow” at times for staff nurses, particularly those like herself who have dedicated years to a particular facility.
“Whether you’re a traveling nurse or a clinic nurse or a hospital nurse, nurses work hard, and they deserve to be paid for the work they’re doing,” she said.
However, she emphasized that she bears no animosity toward traveling nurses themselves and that, without their help, patient care would suffer greatly.
“I’ve had the general public ask me, ‘Well, isn’t it hard to work with a traveling nurse when you know how much they’re making?’” she said. “You don’t treat them any differently. It’s not like it’s their fault. They’re just trying to make a living, too, and help out where they can … and without traveling nurses, our ICU wouldn’t be functioning right now.”
TOWARD THE FUTURE
While officials at area health care facilities acknowledge the current need for traveling nurses, they also are frank about the effect of such employees on their bottom line.
“It’s an expense that is, quite honestly, not sustainable long term,” said Peters.
Graves believes that if the COVID-19 pandemic eventually subsides to the level of a seasonal flu or similar virus, the need for traveling nurses — and the associated high costs — also will diminish.
“I think there’s probably going to be some sort of an increase due to inflation, but I don’t think we’ll live in the crisis-rate world forever,” she said. “… I think we’ll find a new normal somewhere in the middle.”
As the health care industry works toward that balance, traveling nurses like Buck and Pottebaum will continue to embrace the positive aspects of their life on the go.
“It is something that I would recommend to anybody wanting to be a nurse,” Pottebaum said.