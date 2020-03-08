Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield told the Telegraph Herald on Friday she would take aim at political corruption if she is elected to the national office.
She was in the area for a closed-to-the-press fundraiser.
Greenfield is considered by many to be the front-runner among five Democratic candidates hoping to face off with Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, in November.
Greenfield recently released her first full plan, which she called the “first job” she wants to accomplish if elected. She called it her “plan to end political corruption.”
It includes a lifelong ban on former federal lawmakers becoming lobbyists and an overhaul of the Federal Election Commission. It starts, though, with overturning Citizens United — a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision that essentially opened the door to increased corporate and special interest election spending — and banning dark money.
“As I travel around the state, over and over and over again, people believe that part of the reason we can’t get the work done like we get it done in our hometowns — to fill a pothole or what-have-you — is the political corruption,” she said.
She accused Ernst of embracing that dark money. She said Iowans are concerned about the impact of that on things like drug prices.
“A lot of that is driven because leaders like Sen. Joni Ernst take corporate PAC donations from the pharmaceutical companies and put their interests in front of Iowans’ interests, and are unwilling to get in there and really fight to bring those costs down,” Greenfield said. “Sen. Ernst voted for a representative of the fossil fuel industry to head the EPA. And it’s no surprise that the fossil fuel industry is behind all the ethanol waivers that have been devastating for our corn-growers and ethanol industry.”
Ernst’s campaign and the Republican Party of Iowa have spent a lot of time accusing Greenfield of hypocrisy regarding dark money, insisting Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer‘s PAC’s $1.6 million ad buy in Greenfield’s favor was no surprise to the candidate.
“The Senate primary continues to grow more divisive as Democrats have been calling out Theresa Greenfield for her hypocrisy over dark money,” Melissa Deatsch, Ernst’s rapid response director, said in an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald. “The reality is, Greenfield pretends to rail against dark money while directing a dark money SuperPAC on a $1.6 million TV buy. You can’t make up this type of hypocrisy.”
Greenfield insisted that she can’t control what outside money groups do, but has directed her campaign to not accept any direct corporate PAC donations.
The Republican Party of Iowa also has attacked Greenfield for holding too many closed-door fundraisers, like she had planned in Dubuque, rather than town halls or events open to the press and public.
“We get a lot of invitations,” Greenfield said. “We try to accept as many as we can. There’s only one me. We have done over 100 campaign events that have been open for people to come to. We get big crowds, sometimes they’re small groups. It depends on where they’re at and who’s helping to host it. I think the Republicans are just trying to distract people.”
Greenfield said she thinks she is the most viable candidate in the Democratic primary and that Ernst is plenty vulnerable for the general election.
“Sen. Ernst told Iowans that she would be independent, she would be different, and she was going to make them squeal,” she said. “You know what? She went to Washington, she joined party leadership and she votes 99% of the time with (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell and party leaders, leaving Iowans behind on so many issues.”
Grassley gets MS society award
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, received the annual National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Senator of the Year Award.
In a survey conducted by the society, more than half of participants reported they are concerned they will not be able to afford their MS treatment over the next few years.
In his acceptance speech, Iowa’s senior senator said that due in part to soaring drug prices, many people living with MS cannot access the drugs they need to live.
“I’m sad to say I have heard stories like this all too often,” he said. “It’s unacceptable. In my role as the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee ... I have been working tirelessly to lower prescription drug prices and make medications more affordable for all Americans, including those who are living with multiple sclerosis.”
He touted his Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act as a start toward opening access to drugs.
Kind introduces bill for drinking water testing
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., introduced the bipartisan Test Your Well Water Act last week. The bill would create an online tool on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website for people with private wells to find water testing resources and understand what results mean, according to a release.
“Communities across rural Wisconsin rely on private wells for their water, but unfortunately, far too many Wisconsinites aren’t able to trust the water coming out of their tap due to contaminated or untested wells,” Kind said in the release. “I am proud to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to give rural communities the resources they need to protect the health and safety of those who use private wells and give those who use private wells peace of mind.”
Endorsement
One day before Super Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden
- ‘s candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Calendar
1:30 p.m. Sunday, www.facebook.com/repmarkpocan — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan
- , D-Wis., will host a Facebook Live to update constituents about the coronavirus outbreak.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Clinton Engines Museum Program Center, 605 E. Maple St., Maquoketa — Jackson County GOP Convention, for delegates, alternates and observers. The party will elect 11 delegates and 11 alternate delegates to the district and state conventions, elect district convention committee members and create a county platform.