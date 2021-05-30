For the past four years, Alura D’Souza, 18, has had an eye on the environment.
“She’s been a huge part of replanting the courtyard, which turned out to be quite beautiful,” science teacher and Green Team adviser Scott McCaw said. “... she was instrumental in reactivating Green Team.”
D’Souza was one of the 321 Hempstead graduates who walked across the stage Saturday. Besides prom and occasional activities with the Green Team, it was the first time D’Souza had seen the graduating class all year.
Out of concern for the pandemic, D’Souza opted to spend the last year of her high school career online.
“We just felt that it was the best choice because we’re trying to all be careful with COVID,” D’Souza said. “I would have rather been in school this year, to get a chance to have that last year, your senior year ... But I did enjoy being able to sleep in and spend more time with my family before I leave.”
D’Souza’s family includes her parents, Leah and Noel, and her younger siblings John and Eliya. Next year when John starts as a freshman at Hempstead and Eliya begins second grade, D’Souza will be studying biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame.
“I want to do something where I’m researching,” D’Souza said. “I know the field of biochemistry is very vast, and so I’m hoping that I’ll be able to figure out what I want to concentrate in. But I know that it’s going to be research and discovering all sorts of stuff.”
In addition to Green Team, D’Souza played viola in the orchestra and participated in National Honor Society and tutoring.
D’Souza discovered a love for biology at Hempstead.
“At first I wanted to do something in the environmental sciences, but then I took biology in 11th grade, AP biology, and I just found it really interesting and fascinating the way the cells worked,” D’Souza said.
D’Souza wanted an avenue at school to explore her interest in the environment.
As a freshmen, D’Souza and her friends convinced Hempstead to cut down on single-use plastics in the cafeteria.
“We worked with the district and (Hempstead principal Lee) Kolker to get metal silverware instead of the plastic that they were using in the cafeteria,” D’Souza said. “I felt that also really helped propel my love for the environment and the realization that I can make a difference.”
She approached science teacher Angela Breitbach, who had sponsored Green Team when it was last active.
Breitbach suggested that D’Souza restart the club. D’Souza and her friends, including current co-president Kenzie Lyon, worked with McCaw to bring Green Team back.
“She leads by example,” McCaw said. “She has a very wonderful way with others and she loves and cares about the environment.”